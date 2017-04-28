Trump wants to revisit Korea trade deal — and make it pay for THAAD

With global demand improving, exports of goods such as cars and electronics have been leading a recovery in South Korea and a number of other trade-reliant Asian economies such as Japan and Taiwan, boosting their manufacturing sectors.

"Talk and actual policy are different," a high-ranking official at South Korea’s finance ministry told Reuters, who declined to be named as he was not authorised to speak to the media. "They [the Trump administration] have not requested anything from us so we’ll have to wait and see." Korus was initially negotiated by the Republican administration of president George W Bush in 2007, but that version was scrapped and re-negotiated by president Barack Obama’s Democratic administration three years later.

The US goods trade deficit with South Korea has more than doubled since Korus took effect in March 2012, from $13.2bn in 2011 to $27.7bn in 2016, according to US Census Bureau data.

THAAD payment

Trump said the terminal high-altitude area Defence (THAAD) missile system now being deployed in South Korea to defend against a potential missile attack from North Korea would cost about $1bn and questioned why the US was paying for it.

"I informed South Korea it would be appropriate if they paid. It’s a billion-dollar system," Trump said. "It’s phenomenal, shoots missiles right out of the sky." Asked about the remarks, South Korea’s defence ministry said in a statement there is no change to the existing agreement that Seoul provides land for the deployment while Washington shoulders the cost of installing and operating the system.

A top foreign policy adviser to South Korean presidential front runner Moon Jae-in told Reuters that Trump’s suggestion would be an "impossible option" because the US military operates the system. The US military started the deployment of THAAD in early March, despite strong opposition from China, which worries the system’s powerful radar can be used to spy in its territory.

Moon, the favourite to win South Korea’s presidential election on May 9, has called for deployment to be delayed until after the next administration is in place which can then review the decision.

Lockheed Martin is the prime contractor for the THAAD system. A former US State Department official estimated the cost of the system at about $1.2bn but said the US would not want to sell THAAD to Seoul. "We want to retain THAAD in our arsenal, consistent with all other US weapons systems deployed on the Korean peninsula. We own them. We retain them. We have the right to redeploy them," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Reuters