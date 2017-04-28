Trump and Putin expected to meet in May

"Moscow will be very pleased as they want engagement with Trump, thinking that in face-to-face talks the leaders can create some special bond to create new opportunities in the relationship."

GOOD CHANCES

There are "good chances" that Putin and Trump will meet at the end of May in Europe, according to Valery Solovei, a political scientist at the Moscow State Institute for International Relations.

"But the meeting will be of a getting-to-know-you nature, there won’t be any serious discussions," he said.

Tillerson held talks with Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow days after Trump ordered missile strikes on a Syrian airbase in response to a deadly chemical attack in Syria that the US blamed on President Bashar al-Assad’s regime. Putin, who has sent Russian forces to back Assad against rebels fighting to topple him, called the US attack an act of "aggression on a sovereign state". Tillerson and Lavrov said relations between Russia and the US have sunk to a dangerously low level.

Syrian tensions are not easing and "it’s necessary to find a way out", said Alexander Baunov, a senior associate at the Carnegie Moscow Centre. While a meeting between Trump and Putin "became, strangely, a little more possible after the strikes", it is likely to only take place if "both sides are able to take away something concrete and this isn’t clear yet".

Bloomberg