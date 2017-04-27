Companies cheer Trump tax cuts, but jobs are less certain to follow

US businesses would reap a windfall if President Donald Trump’s plan to cut corporate tax rates and slash taxes on cash parked overseas becomes law, but it was unclear whether they would stimulate a surge in investment and job creation in return.

Under Trump’s proposals outlined on Wednesday, American companies would move from being the most highly taxed among the Group of 20 countries to among the lowest. Tax rates would fall below those of neighbouring Mexico and Canada, which Trump has accused of shortchanging the US in trade deals.

Corporate leaders and business lobbying groups such as the US Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday cheered the administration’s tax proposals, while allowing that the initial one-page plan left out crucial details.

The tax plan, which includes a cut in taxes on public companies to 15% from 35%, does not detail cuts in spending that would help keep the budget deficit under control.

AT&T CE Randall Stephenson welcomed the tax plan but cautioned "the practical reality of getting to 15% is you have to get yourself reconciled to some level of deficits for a period of time as you get the economic stimulation." Big US companies have nearly $1.8-trillion in cash stockpiled overseas, according to Moody’s Investors Service.

Technology powerhouse Apple Inc has more than $200bn of that total.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday, but CEO Tim Cook has said the company was looking to bring back offshore cash if tax rates for doing so were lower.

"What we would do with it, let’s wait and see exactly what it is, but as I’ve said before we are always looking at acquisitions," Cook told investors on the company’s first-quarter earnings call in January in response to an analyst’s question about the company’s thinking on acquisitions.

Cook’s comment points to a big unknown for the White House and congressional Republicans, who have said business tax cuts would result in more and better jobs.