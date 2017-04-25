One hundred days of chaos in the Trump White House

But the onetime anti-establishment candidate who promised to "drain the swamp" in Washington appears to have recognised — with a mix of naivete and craftiness — that he has one of the most difficult jobs in the world.

In just his first few weeks in office Trump suffered some crippling blows — the federal courts halted his proposed travel ban, and Congress failed to move ahead on health care reform.

"Nobody knew that healthcare could be so complicated," Trump said during his efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare, his Democratic predecessor’s signature domestic policy achievement.

"After listening for 10 minutes, I realised it’s not so easy," Trump said after talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping about North Korea.

The demands and constraints of the Oval Office — where every word uttered counts — are quite different from the daily stump speeches Trump made on the campaign trail.

Who to turn to for advice? Whose advice to heed? What kind of relationship to build with Congress, even when it’s nominally controlled by one’s own party? How much latitude to afford the usually powerful State and Defense Departments? All of his predecessors have said it: moving into the mansion at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue is a shock to the system.

"There’s just something about this job as president every president faces — you know, that you think one thing going in and then the pressures of the job or the realities of the world, you know, are different than you thought," George W Bush said recently.

Aside from his unwavering penchant for morning tweetstorms, often influenced by the ebb and flow of headlines on Fox News, Trump has changed.

In the choice of his teams as well as in some negotiations, a sort of "presidentialisation" seems to be unfolding — albeit haltingly.

Trump, who was elevated to the highest office in the US with no prior political, diplomatic or military experience, says his ever-evolving approach works.

"I do change and I am flexible, and I’m proud of that flexibility," Trump said, shortly before authorizing air strikes against the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad over what Washington says was a sarin attack on civilians.

On China, Russia and NATO, his about-faces have — to some extent — reassured some Americans, and some of Washington’s allies.