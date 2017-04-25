Donald Trump’s corporate tax plan sets stage for clash with Paul Ryan
Washington — President Donald Trump’s plan to slash the corporate tax rate to 15% is setting up a showdown with House speaker Paul Ryan, who has called for a tax plan to pay for itself.
Trump intended to lay out broad tax principles on Wednesday, including cutting the federal corporate tax rate to 15% from 35%, a White House official said. A rate that low would make it difficult to find ways to increase revenue or eliminate deductions to offset it — that means a plan would not be revenue-neutral, or permanent.
The Ryan-backed House GOP blueprint released in June calls for replacing the 35% rate with a 20% rate applied to companies’ domestic sales and imported goods, while exempting their exports. Ryan has questioned whether a 15% rate can realistically be paid for, and he and Kevin Brady, chairman of the tax-writing house ways and means committee, have said they are committed to revenue neutrality.
The Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Centre estimates that cutting the corporate rate to 20% would lower federal tax revenue by $1.8-trillion over a decade, while cutting it to 15% would decrease revenue by $2.4-trillion.
‘Big number’
"It’s hard to imagine you’re going to make that revenue-neutral," Roberton Williams, an expert with the Tax Policy Centre, said referring to a 15% corporate rate.
"It’s a big number. The kind of changes you’d need to make to claw that much money back are not consistent with the kinds of things Trump has talked about," Williams said. "They’d have to do something that raises taxes elsewhere."
It is unclear what kind of revenue raisers Trump’s plan will include. He is not likely to endorse a border-adjusted tax in Wednesday’s plan, a senior administration official said last week. The border-adjusted tax is a centrepiece of the House GOP plan because it is estimated to raise $1.1-trillion over a decade, helping to pay for individual and corporate tax cuts. And Trump has not called for doing away with corporate deductions for interest, as laid out in the House plan — that would raise an estimated $1.2-trillion over a decade. Instead Trump and senior officials have touted the economic growth that would result from the cuts.
If a tax overhaul adds to the deficit after the initial 10-year window, it’s likely to run afoul of Senate budget rules for what can pass the Senate with a simple majority. Republicans have 52 members in the chamber; they can only spare two votes.
Tuesday meeting
"It produces a lot of uncertainty for businesses. You can’t completely redesign the budget tax system for nine-and-a-half years, and then flip it back in 10 years," Ryan said in February during a PBS NewsHour interview. "We do envision revenue-neutral tax reform that is permanent."
White House economic adviser Gary Cohn and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are expected to meet Republican leaders on Tuesday on Capitol Hill to go over the president’s tax plan. Cohn and Mnuchin have said they have been meeting congressional leaders on tax issues, but the announcement about a tax plan coming on Wednesday was said to be a surprise.
Senate leadership seemed sceptical of a business rate of 15%, which was part of Trump’s campaign tax plan. Senate finance chairman Orrin Hatch said he doubted that a corporate rate that low could be achieved.
"I’d like to, but I don’t know," he told reporters on Monday.
"It’d be great if we could get there," said senator Pat Toomey, a Pennsylvania Republican. He declined to comment on whether tax reform should be revenue-neutral.
Economic growth
Douglas Holtz-Eakin, a Republican economist and president of the American Action Forum, said Trump campaigned more on tax cuts than revenue-neutral tax reform. He said the White House’s demands would be central to the debate.
"The only way tax reform gets done is to have tremendous White House involvement, effort and persuasion," Holtz-Eakin said.
Mnuchin indicated on Monday that the administration was less concerned with tax cuts adding to the deficit. He said the president was "very determined" that the US could achieve sustained annual economic growth of 3% or greater, which would pay for the tax cuts along with "trillions of dollars" brought in from offshore havens.
Williams was doubtful. "History belies that," he said. "We haven’t seen tax cuts that actually pay for themselves."
Bloomberg
