Donald Trump’s corporate tax plan sets stage for clash with Paul Ryan

‘Big number’

"It’s hard to imagine you’re going to make that revenue-neutral," Roberton Williams, an expert with the Tax Policy Centre, said referring to a 15% corporate rate.

"It’s a big number. The kind of changes you’d need to make to claw that much money back are not consistent with the kinds of things Trump has talked about," Williams said. "They’d have to do something that raises taxes elsewhere."

It is unclear what kind of revenue raisers Trump’s plan will include. He is not likely to endorse a border-adjusted tax in Wednesday’s plan, a senior administration official said last week. The border-adjusted tax is a centrepiece of the House GOP plan because it is estimated to raise $1.1-trillion over a decade, helping to pay for individual and corporate tax cuts. And Trump has not called for doing away with corporate deductions for interest, as laid out in the House plan — that would raise an estimated $1.2-trillion over a decade. Instead Trump and senior officials have touted the economic growth that would result from the cuts.

If a tax overhaul adds to the deficit after the initial 10-year window, it’s likely to run afoul of Senate budget rules for what can pass the Senate with a simple majority. Republicans have 52 members in the chamber; they can only spare two votes.

Tuesday meeting

"It produces a lot of uncertainty for businesses. You can’t completely redesign the budget tax system for nine-and-a-half years, and then flip it back in 10 years," Ryan said in February during a PBS NewsHour interview. "We do envision revenue-neutral tax reform that is permanent."

White House economic adviser Gary Cohn and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are expected to meet Republican leaders on Tuesday on Capitol Hill to go over the president’s tax plan. Cohn and Mnuchin have said they have been meeting congressional leaders on tax issues, but the announcement about a tax plan coming on Wednesday was said to be a surprise.