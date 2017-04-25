After six years, US troops end hunt for LRA warlord Kony

Libreville — On Wednesday, US special forces begin pulling out of the Central African Republic (CAR) where they were deployed in 2011 to help hunt the brutal Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) warlord, Joseph Kony. The move, which was announced last month, will see US troops pulling out of the country’s east where they have been helping Ugandan forces track down the feared LRA’s rebels.

"The time has come to move forward because the organisation itself is really in a survival mode," general Thomas Waldhauser, head of the US military’s Africa Command (Africom) said in a telephone briefing last week.

One of Africa’s longest-surviving rebel groups, the LRA has terrorised parts of central Africa for 30 years. Several years ago it counted several thousand fighters but today has fewer than 100, with the rebels dispersed across parts of CAR, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Sudan and South Sudan.

Since it was set up by Kony in 1987, the LRA has slaughtered more than 100,000 people and abducted 60,000 children who were forced to become sex slaves and soldiers, UN figures show.

In 2011, Washington sent in about 100 US troops to eastern CAR to help regional forces hunt down Kony, adding another 150 special forces airmen three years later. But last month, Africom said it would be wrapping up the operation which has cost between $600m and $800m, even though Kony remains at large. "This operation was a significant success," Jeffrey Hawkins, the US envoy to CAR, told France’s RFI radio in early April.

Ugandan troops, who have been in eastern CAR since 2009, are also withdrawing from the area. Last week, the army said the mission to neutralise the LRA had been "successfully achieved" and that Kony "no longer poses any significant threat" to Uganda’s national security.

Although his power is much diminished, Kony — who combines religious mysticism with guerrilla tactics and a grim reputation for kidnapping and mutilation — remains at large. According to Paul Ronan of the US-based advocacy group Invisible Children, which was behind an explosive 2012 video highlighting Kony’s atrocities and calling for his capture, the warlord is believed to be either in Sudan or CAR.

A self-styled prophet, Kony launched his bloody rebellion in a bid to overthrow the Ugandan government and impose a regime based on his own version of the Ten Commandments. He is wanted by the International Criminal Court in The Hague for war crimes and crimes against humanity, where one of his commanders, Dominic Ongwen, is currently on trial.