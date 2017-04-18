Bank of America first-quarter profit surges by 40%

Bank stocks have climbed since November’s US election in part on expectations that Federal Reserve rate increases would boost profits.

North Carolina-based Bank of America, which is among the most sensitive to interest-rate changes, has led the surge among the country’s biggest lenders, gaining 38% on Monday. Net interest income climbed 5.5% to $11.1bn from a year earlier, exceeding the firm’s forecast. Net interest margin — the difference between what a bank charges for loans and pays depositors — rose 16 basis points to 2.39 percentage points from the previous quarter, the biggest jump among large US banks.

The firm expects a $150m increase in interest income in the second quarter from the previous three-month period, chief financial officer Paul Donofrio said on a call with analysts.

Bank of America shares slid 0.6% to $22.68 at 10.14am in New York as global equity markets fell. Total profit jumped to $4.86bn, or 41c a share, from $3.47bn, or 28c, a year earlier, according to the statement. This beat the 35c average estimate of 27 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

Revenue increased 7% to $22.2bn, also more than estimated. Expenses rose less than 1% to $14.8bn, higher than expected, while the firm’s efficiency ratio weakened about one percentage point to 66.15%. The bank reiterated its target of $53bn in total annual expenses by the end of 2018. "We grew the top line, and we grew the bottom line, and we did it the right way," Moynihan said on the call. "All of this bodes well for future growth."

Profit from the global markets division, which houses the bank’s trading units, climbed 33% to $1.3bn. Investment-banking revenue rose 37% to $1.58bn, compared with analysts’ $1.41bn estimate.

Donofrio said trading in corporate credit, special situations and mortgages fueled much of the bank’s fixed-income performance. Equities benefited from the firm’s investments in electronic trading, with strength in Europe and Asia, particularly in derivatives, he said. Cash equities declined.

Revenue from helping companies issue new debt — spurred by expectations of more interest-rate hikes — propelled a 38% rise in debt underwriting to $926m, beating analysts’ $870m estimate, according to the statement. Equity underwriting revenue was $312m.

Mortgage banking fees plunged 72% to $122m, the biggest decline among large US banks. Fees at JPMorgan sank 39%, while Wells Fargo, the largest US mortgage lender, reported a 23% drop.

Profit in the consumer-banking division climbed 7.4% to $1.89bn, as revenue increased 5.4% to $8.28bn. The firm closed 20 branches during the quarter, bringing the total to 4,559.

Global wealth and investment-management earnings rose 3.9% to $770m as client balances in the Merrill Lynch and US Trust units rose to $2.59bn. Net income beat UBS Group’s analyst Brennan Hawken’s estimate of $706m.

Bloomberg