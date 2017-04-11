Wall Street sniffer dogs axed ahead of budget cuts

New York/Washington — Faced with possible budget cuts under President Donald Trump, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will eliminate dozens of contractors hired to help root out Wall Street fraud, said two people with knowledge of the matter.

The contractors are not full-time federal employees, but the SEC, which oversees the finance industry, relies on them to help shoulder complex investigations that often lead to trials that can go on for months or years.

The recently eliminated positions include data-entry staff and paralegals, raising concerns within the SEC that the pace of enforcement actions would slow as those responsibilities increasingly fall to career attorneys, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the cuts have not been announced.

The SEC and other agencies have been operating under what is known as a continuing resolution, which is temporary funding that keeps the government running until Congress and the White House agree on a formal budget.

Deep Cuts

In February, the Trump administration issued a preliminary budget plan that proposed deep cuts for many agencies to offset a $54bn increase in defence spending. While the SEC was not included in Trump’s outline, it stoked expectations that the White House might recommend less money for the regulator when a full budget proposal is released later this year.

The SEC said concerns about budget cuts did not prompt the elimination of contractor jobs. It "reflects the normal ebb and flow under continuing resolutions", SEC spokesman John Nester said. The agency declined to provide information on how many positions were eliminated and the number of contractors the agency employees.

Acting SEC chairman Michael Piwowar did not order any cuts, said his spokesman, Chris Carofine.

The SEC’s enforcement division had already banned nonessential travel, imposed a hiring freeze and was not replacing departing staff, people with knowledge of the matter said in March.

The expectation that spending would be tighter had been factored into efforts to try to start saving money now, said the people who discussed the SEC’s reduction in contract workers.

