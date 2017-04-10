Trump could soon sign executive order to get his trade mission under way

Washington — US President Donald Trump is considering an executive order to launch a trade investigation that could lead to supplemental duties in certain product categories, a Trump administration official said.

Trump has made reducing US trade deficits a key focus of his economic agenda to try to grow US manufacturing jobs.

He has taken particular aim at renegotiating trade relationships with China and Mexico.

The new order, if issued, would seek to determine whether US trade deficits for those product lines were the result of the dumping of imported products below cost and unfair subsidies by foreign governments, the official said late on Sunday in Washington.

That could eventually lead to additional import duties, but any decisions on such punishments would depend on the probe’s findings, not "pre-determined conclusions", said the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the order was still being considered. The official did not specify which product lines could be investigated.

"The administration would use the results of that investigation to determine the best path forward, which could include everything from no action at all to the levying of supplemental duties," the official said.

The Axios news website earlier quoted an official saying such an executive order was likely to target steel and aluminium, two industries that are battling for more protection from Chinese imports. Axios said it could also target household appliances, where South Korean manufacturers with Chinese factories had gained market share.

The Trump administration official did not provide any details to Reuters on the timing of the executive order, which would be separate from a March 31 Trump order authorising a 90-day Commerce Department study of trade abuses and their effect on US trade deficits.

Trump-XI 100-day plan

News of the additional order comes two days after Trump’s first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Florida, where the two leaders agreed to launch a 100-day plan for trade talks aimed at boosting US exports to China and reducing the US trade deficit with China.

Trump during his election campaign had threatened punitive tariffs on Chinese imports and to declare China a currency manipulator. He has not followed through on either threat thus far.

The US steel industry has already won extensive antidumping and antisubsidy duties on imports from China and other countries and the aluminium industry is seeking similar protections. US appliance maker Whirlpool has also won antidumping duties against Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics brand clothes washers made in China.

But US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and Trump’s nominee to be the top US trade negotiator, Robert Lighthizer, have said they would work to find new trade remedies to stop unfairly traded imports.

Among options they are expected to explore are trade actions under section 301 of the Tariff Act of 1930, a provision used extensively in the 1980s to raise tariffs and import quotas on certain Japanese products, including steel and motorbikes.

Section 301 has largely gone unused since the World Trade Organisation (WTO) was launched in 1995.

Reuters