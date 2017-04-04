Brazil president faces month that could make or break him

Two landmark corruption trials and the first hurdle for a crucial pension reform mean April could make or break the presidency of Brazil’s Michel Temer.

A judge is due to lift the seal on plea-bargain testimony that could lead to the dismissal of five ministers. Reform of Brazil’s social security system — key to Temer’s plans to restore fiscal discipline — faces a first vote in committee by mid-April.

But it is a case before the Supreme Electoral Tribunal, opening on Tuesday, that could do most damage by annulling the 2014 election of impeached former president Dilma Rousseff — and her running mate Temer — for illegal campaign funding.

It is the first time the court will rule on a sitting president. A decision to annul the ticket would end Temer’s presidency and require Congress to elect a successor within 30 days.

The judge studying the case, Herman Benjamin, is expected to recommend in a 1,086-page report submitted last week that the court invalidate the election.

If a majority of the seven-member tribunal agrees, Temer, a constitutional lawyer, has said he has plenty of tools for appeal, including taking the case to the overburdened Supreme Court.