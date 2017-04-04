CORRUPTION TRIALS AND REFORM
Brazil president faces month that could make or break him
Temer has vowed to suspend ministers who were charged and to dismiss them if indicted
Two landmark corruption trials and the first hurdle for a crucial pension reform mean April could make or break the presidency of Brazil’s Michel Temer.
A judge is due to lift the seal on plea-bargain testimony that could lead to the dismissal of five ministers. Reform of Brazil’s social security system — key to Temer’s plans to restore fiscal discipline — faces a first vote in committee by mid-April.
But it is a case before the Supreme Electoral Tribunal, opening on Tuesday, that could do most damage by annulling the 2014 election of impeached former president Dilma Rousseff — and her running mate Temer — for illegal campaign funding.
It is the first time the court will rule on a sitting president. A decision to annul the ticket would end Temer’s presidency and require Congress to elect a successor within 30 days.
The judge studying the case, Herman Benjamin, is expected to recommend in a 1,086-page report submitted last week that the court invalidate the election.
If a majority of the seven-member tribunal agrees, Temer, a constitutional lawyer, has said he has plenty of tools for appeal, including taking the case to the overburdened Supreme Court.
THE PROBLEM IS THE PRESIDENT WILL BE SUB JUDICE AND THAT IMPLIES A LOSS OF POLITICAL POWER
Transparency Minister Torquato Jardim believes time is on Temer’s side because the appeals process is so slow the case will drag on until Temer’s mandate expires in 2018.
"In practical terms, this means that President Temer will not leave office until January 1, 2019," said Jardim, a lawyer and a friend of the president.
The electoral tribunal has scheduled four sessions this week to hear the case but any judge can ask to study Benjamin’s report, postponing the process for weeks or months.
"The problem is the president will be sub judice and that implies a loss of political power," said Jardim.
The publication of plea bargain testimony by 77 employees of the Odebrecht engineering conglomerate will deliver another bombshell for Temer’s scandal-plagued coalition.
It is expected to name hundreds of politicians who took bribes, including Temer’s chief of staff and congressional leaders of his PMDB party. Temer has vowed to suspend ministers who were charged and to dismiss them if indicted.
Temer is not being investigated. However, the testimonies may add to evidence in the electoral tribunal case.
Folha de S Paulo newspaper reported on Sunday that a federal prosecutor would seek the annulment of the Rousseff-Temer ticket following testimony that Odebrecht illegally paid 112 million reais ($36m) to the campaign, almost half of it
in bribes, to obtain favourable tax legislation.
The uncertainty could jeopardise the pension reform on which Temer’s success depends. If Temer finds himself weakened, he may be forced to make more concessions on the reform bill, which has triggered street protests.
A senior Temer aide, who asked not to be named, said the scandal was holding back Brazil’s recovery from its worst recession on record. While inflation has fallen to the lowest rate in three years, investment is yet to recover.
"The next month will be tumultuous because politics and economics will get caught up in the same storm," the aide said, adding that Temer was keen to press ahead with privatisation and with the auction of oil and gas rights.
The government has been encouraged by the muted protests against its planned reforms, the aide said.
Reuters
