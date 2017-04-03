Venezuela’s highest court retreats from bid to tighten Maduro’s grip on power
Venezuelan power-enhancing rulings revoked
Caracas — Venezuela’s highest court has backtracked from efforts to tighten President Nicolas Maduro’s grip on power, after drawing international condemnation that raised pressure on the socialist leader as he clings to office.
In a rare climb-down by the president’s allies, the pro-Maduro Supreme Court retreated from rulings that prompted opposition calls for mass protests in a country stricken by economic and political crises.
The court said on its website it was revoking a March 29 decision to take over legislative powers from the National Assembly, a move opponents had branded as a "coup d’etat".
It also revoked a ruling that stripped legislators of their immunity from prosecution. And it ended special powers it had conferred on Maduro over security legislation in the crisis.
Head of the court, Maikel Moreno, dismissed allegations that its rulings had deprived the legislative branch "of its functions — nor have they dissolved or cancelled it".
In a statement read before representatives of the diplomatic corps, Moreno said the court recognised assembly "immunity as a guarantee of legislative activity, with limitations" set by the constitution.
Opposition assembly speaker Julio Borges dismissed the court’s gesture. "Nothing has changed. The coup d’etat continues," he told reporters.
Ahora desde la Asamblea Nacional: pronunciamiento frente al Golpe de Estado del Tribunal Supremo de Justicia #30Mar… https://t.co/m6FgEED3dv— Julio Borges (@JulioBorges) March 30, 2017
Opposition groups went ahead with planned street rallies in Caracas on Saturday.
At a gathering of legislators in Caracas, opposition congressional leader Stalin Gonzalez said the assembly should move to suspend the judges. That would be a difficult task since it would require support from senior state officials who support Maduro.
After the gathering, participants tried to march to the state ombudsman’s office to lobby for his support. They were met by riot police who fired tear gas.
Strong criticism emanated from within Maduro’s own camp on Friday, when attorney-general Luisa Ortega Diaz condemned the rulings as a "rupture of constitutional order".
On Saturday, the court denied it had aimed to dissolve the legislature.
However, it reiterated the original grounds for its ruling: that the assembly would be in contempt of court if it included three opposition legislators whom the court had suspended for alleged fraud. It warned the assembly that it had to ensure the "legal and legitimate" exercising of its functions.
Pressure against Maduro also increased abroad. In Washington, the Organisation of American States scheduled an emergency session for Monday to discuss the Venezuelan crisis.
Foreign ministers of the regional Mercosur bloc said in a statement after a meeting on Saturday in Argentina that Venezuela had to "respect the electoral schedule".
The foreign ministry in Caracas called this "comical interference aimed at undermining Venezuela’s sovereignty".
AFP
