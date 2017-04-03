Venezuela’s highest court retreats from bid to tighten Maduro’s grip on power

Caracas — Venezuela’s highest court has backtracked from efforts to tighten President Nicolas Maduro’s grip on power, after drawing international condemnation that raised pressure on the socialist leader as he clings to office.

In a rare climb-down by the president’s allies, the pro-Maduro Supreme Court retreated from rulings that prompted opposition calls for mass protests in a country stricken by economic and political crises.

The court said on its website it was revoking a March 29 decision to take over legislative powers from the National Assembly, a move opponents had branded as a "coup d’etat".

It also revoked a ruling that stripped legislators of their immunity from prosecution. And it ended special powers it had conferred on Maduro over security legislation in the crisis.

Head of the court, Maikel Moreno, dismissed allegations that its rulings had deprived the legislative branch "of its functions — nor have they dissolved or cancelled it".

In a statement read before representatives of the diplomatic corps, Moreno said the court recognised assembly "immunity as a guarantee of legislative activity, with limitations" set by the constitution.

Opposition assembly speaker Julio Borges dismissed the court’s gesture. "Nothing has changed. The coup d’etat continues," he told reporters.