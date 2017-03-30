Worst may be over in Brazil meat scandal

After 11 days of bribery allegations, a full-blown international food safety scare and arrests, the worst may be over for Brazil’s embattled meat industry.

Having been shut out of some of its most important markets, Brazilian meat companies have regained access to most of them in recent days.

Hong Kong, the largest destination for Brazilian beef, was the latest to ease restrictions.

"It brings relief for the industry," said Francisco Turra, a former minister of agriculture, who now heads the Brazilian Animal Protein Association. The move also "reduces the possibility of supply glut in domestic market".

Federal police in Curitiba in Brazil’s Parana state announced their Carna Fraca (Weak Flesh) investigation on March 17.