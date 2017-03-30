Worst may be over in Brazil meat scandal

After 11 days of bribery allegations, a full-blown international food safety scare and arrests, the worst may be over for Brazil’s embattled meat industry.
Having been shut out of some of its most important markets, Brazilian meat companies have regained access to most of them in recent days.
Hong Kong, the largest destination for Brazilian beef, was the latest to ease restrictions.
"It brings relief for the industry," said Francisco Turra, a former minister of agriculture, who now heads the Brazilian Animal Protein Association. The move also "reduces the possibility of supply glut in domestic market".
Federal police in Curitiba in Brazil’s Parana state announced their Carna Fraca (Weak Flesh) investigation on March 17.
They said 21 companies had been involved in the bribing of federal meat inspectors, and provided lurid details of contaminated and adulterated meat. The intense domestic attention garnered by the disclosures was soon followed by a huge media campaign mounted by Brazil’s meat sector and a government push to reassure the public. The overall effect on domestic demand for beef and chicken has been limited so far.
Brazil’s Agriculture Minister Blairo Maggi, who has been on a diplomatic offensive since the meat scandal broke, announced on Tuesday that none of the 174 samples collected in 22 states since the scandal emerged had provided any evidence of meat that was unfit for human consumption.
Brazil accounts for 20% of the world’s red meat exports and 40% of its chicken. Domestic demand is also vital for Brazilian meat companies, with low-cost beef a staple of lunch and dinner.
A total of 45 nations implemented some kind of restrictions on imports from Brazil at some point, according to agriculture ministry data compiled by Bloomberg. Trade figures released on Monday showed a 19% plunge in weekly meat-product shipments.
But as of Tuesday, only 13 markets remain closed, among them Mexico and Qatar. Altogether, those nations account for about 5% of Brazil’s meat exports in 2016, the government data show. Hong Kong said on Tuesday it had narrowed the scope of its import suspension to 21 plants under investigation.
The EU wanted more information about the investigation and there was some pressure from European nations for stricter measures, Maggi said.
Bloomberg
