Modest improvement in US trade gap, but it is still at its highest level since 2012

Washington — The US trade deficit narrowed in December for the first time in three months, a modest improvement that nonetheless left the gap for all of last year at its widest since 2012.

The monthly shortfall shrank 3.2% to $44.3bn, Commerce Department figures showed on Tuesday. The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists was a $45bn deficit. For all of 2016, the deficit rose 0.4% to $502.3bn, including a wider annual gap with Mexico and a smaller one with China.

The deficit with China, the world’s second-biggest economy, shrank to $347bn from $367.2bn but with Mexico it rose to a five-year high of $63.2bn from $60.7bn in 2015.

The strongest monthly exports gain in four years probably stemmed from more stable demand in overseas markets. While a bigger annual deficit reflects President Donald Trump’s concern that other nations benefit from jobs and manufacturing at America’s expense, an improving economy makes it tough to shrink the gap as steady US consumer spending drives imports.

Bloomberg survey estimates for the December goods-and-services trade deficit ranged from $42bn to $46bn. The November gap was revised to $45.7bn from an initially reported $45.2bn.

Exports in December rose 2.7%, the most since September 2012, to $190.7bn, on higher sales of commercial aircraft and industrial supplies, Commerce Department figures showed.

More imports

Imports rose 1.5%, the most since June, to $235bn on purchases of motor vehicles and materials used in manufacturing.

Excluding petroleum, the trade shortfall narrowed to $38.2bn from $39.7bn.

After eliminating the influence of prices, which renders the numbers used to calculate gross domestic product, the trade deficit shrank to $62.3bn in December from $63.9bn in November.

Net exports subtracted 1.7 percentage points from fourth-quarter GDP, the most since the second quarter of 2010, figures showed last month. The wider trade deficit followed a spike in soybean shipments, which boosted exports in the September quarter. The economy grew at a 1.9% annualised rate last quarter.

Bloomberg