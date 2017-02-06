Trump will not find it easy to dismantle the Dodd-Frank banking law

Democrats seize on comments

Trump made his announcement "literally standing alongside big bank and hedge fund CEOs", said Democratic senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts. She’s expected to be among those leading the fight to prevent an overhaul of Dodd-Frank in the Senate, where passing a law requires 60 votes to overcome a filibuster. Republicans hold just 52 seats.

Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, the independent who vied for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2016, said on CNN on Sunday that Trump was a "fraud" working for Wall Street: "He appoints all these billionaires. His major financial adviser comes from Goldman Sachs. And now he is going to dismantle legislation that protects consumers," Sanders said.

Getting Congress to repeal Dodd-Frank, or pieces of it, would be the cleanest way to eliminate its requirements, as Trump can’t wipe laws off the books on his own.

For example, the consumer agency, which has drawn complaints from banks for enforcement overreach, will continue to operate without new legislation. Even modifying it by replacing its director with a five-member board or requiring its budget to be approved by lawmakers — reforms suggested by Republicans and the industry — would take an act of Congress.

But Trump officials said many regulatory changes they’re seeking could be done at the various agencies that wrote the rules implementing Dodd-Frank.

Congressional assistance

"We are going to engage the House, we are going to engage the Senate," Cohn said on Bloomberg Television. "We can do quite a bit without them, but the more help we get from Congress, the better off we’re all going to be."

Trump nominees aren’t yet in control of the main agencies that oversee the financial industry, including the Treasury Department. Mnuchin, who’s awaiting a full Senate vote, is head of the federal council of regulators, which Trump charged with reviewing Dodd-Frank.

Other agencies staffed by acting chairmen, or still being run by Barack Obama appointees, include the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. The Federal Reserve has two vacancies on its board of governors, including one responsible for bank rules.