Donald Trump to order a review of Dodd-Frank Act

Asked on Monday about whether Trump would retain Cordray in his position, White House press secretary Sean Spicer declined to answer. Steven Mnuchin, Trump’s nominee to serve as treasury secretary, said during his congressional testimony that he believed the bureau as a whole should be preserved but that congress should take more direct control of its budget.

The Trump administration did not believe Dodd-Frank measures, including the Volcker Rule limits on banks making speculative bets with their own funds, addressed real issues in the financial system, the official said. The president’s team also believed the labour department fiduciary rule was unnecessarily restricting investor choice without providing necessary consumer protection, the official said.

Republican objections

Republican legislators and some financial firms say the fiduciary rule is deeply flawed, arguing that it will restrict options for consumers and result in some savers being denied advice on their retirements. Trump will call for the labour department to stop and review the regulation in its entirety.

While the review will be undertaken independently by the labour department, the White House aide signalled that the president was expecting significant change.

Delaying implementation of the labour department rule is the first step Republicans and the finance industry are eyeing as part of a broader overhaul of the measure. Republican legislators have argued that the Securities and Exchange Commission, not the labour department, should oversee and regulate any changes related to financial firms.

Banks, asset managers and insurers have been fighting the fiduciary rule ever since the labour department approved it last year, saying the regulation could raise the costs of providing advice and make it harder to serve lower-income clients. Business groups including the US Chamber of Commerce and American Council of Life Insurers have sued to try to block it.

Moving ahead

Still, representatives of some financial services companies said they planned to change practices to meet the regulation’s standard even if it was halted.

"We plan to go forward with the majority of the work we’ve done," Bill Morrissey, MD of business development at LPL Financial Holdings, said in an interview before Trump’s order was disclosed. "What investors want is more transparency and lower fees."

Morgan Stanley, one of the biggest US brokerages, said on January 26 that it planned to move ahead with changes designed to comply with the rule, despite uncertainty over whether the regulation would be implemented. Insurers, including American International Group and Principal Financial Group, stressed after Trump’s victory that they would continue to forge ahead as though the rules would be carried out.

"My expectation is that a lot of firms are going to continue installing a best-interest standard, regardless," said Brian Graff, CEO of the American Retirement Association, a group that represents pension administrators and plan advisers.

Big number

Separately, Trump will order a review of the Dodd-Frank Act, on which he promised to do "a big number" on Monday during a meeting with small business owners. Trump said the law had damaged the country’s "entrepreneurial spirit" and limited access to needed credit. "Regulation has actually been horrible for big business, but it’s been worse for small business," the president said. "Dodd-Frank is a disaster."

The incoming treasury secretary would meet members of the Financial Stability Oversight Council and report back on what changes the administration should take to alter Dodd-Frank, the official said. Particular attention would be paid to the Volcker Rule, which was promoted by former Federal Reserve chairman Paul Volcker.

The official would not say how long the treasury department would have to complete its review, but did say that the administration would be looking for ways to make an immediate impact, including through administrative changes and personnel decisions.

Bloomberg