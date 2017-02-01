World / Americas

BORDER WALL PLAN

Mexico calls for Israel’s apology

01 February 2017 - 05:57 AM Agency Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Picture: REUTERS
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Picture: REUTERS

Mexico City — Mexico urged Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday to apologise for praising US President Donald Trump’s border wall plan, but the Israeli prime minister denied he was targeting the Latin American country.

Netanyahu has shocked Mexico and the country’s small Jewish community in praising Trump’s wall plan.

"We are expecting a clarification, a rectification. I think that an apology would be something appropriate in this case," Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray said.

Videgaray said Mexico rejected Netanyahu’s statement "and we hope that the government of Israel has sensitivity to correct this position". He said the Israeli government’s explanation so far was not acceptable.

US-Mexican relations plunged into the worst crisis in decades last week after Trump ordered the construction of the wall to stop illegal immigration and insisted that Mexico will pay for it. Israel built a more than 240km barrier along its border with Egypt, a route previously taken by many African illegal migrants and traffickers.

Trump hailed the Israeli wall as an example last week, prompting Netanyahu to express his support for US plans to build a wall.

AFP

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
For Zimbabwe’s farmers, it never rains but it ...
World / Africa
2.
After Mosque shooting critics blame talk radio ...
World / Americas
3.
Report says Philippines war on drugs is crime ...
World / Asia
4.
Shinzo Abe to talk about creating US jobs when he ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

Trump's Mexican standoff grows with '20% tax' proposal
World

Mexico president cancels Trump summit as divisions deepen
World / Americas

Trump orders building of Mexico border wall
World / Americas

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.