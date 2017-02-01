Mexico calls for Israel’s apology

Mexico City — Mexico urged Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday to apologise for praising US President Donald Trump’s border wall plan, but the Israeli prime minister denied he was targeting the Latin American country.

Netanyahu has shocked Mexico and the country’s small Jewish community in praising Trump’s wall plan.

"We are expecting a clarification, a rectification. I think that an apology would be something appropriate in this case," Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray said.

Videgaray said Mexico rejected Netanyahu’s statement "and we hope that the government of Israel has sensitivity to correct this position". He said the Israeli government’s explanation so far was not acceptable.

US-Mexican relations plunged into the worst crisis in decades last week after Trump ordered the construction of the wall to stop illegal immigration and insisted that Mexico will pay for it. Israel built a more than 240km barrier along its border with Egypt, a route previously taken by many African illegal migrants and traffickers.

Trump hailed the Israeli wall as an example last week, prompting Netanyahu to express his support for US plans to build a wall.

AFP