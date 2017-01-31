World / Americas

US posts a modest rise in fourth-quarter labour costs

Despite a moderate rise in employment costs in the US there are signs of wage growth accelerating as companies seek to retain and attract skilled workers

31 January 2017 - 16:51 PM Agency Staff
An industrial plant just outside Chicago, Illinois, in the US. Picture: ISTOCK
An industrial plant just outside Chicago, Illinois, in the US. Picture: ISTOCK

Washington — US labour costs rose less than expected in the fourth quarter, pointing to low inflation despite talk of pay growth picking up as the labour market tightens.

The employment cost index (ECI), the broadest measure of labour costs, firmed 0.5% after rising 0.6% in the third quarter, labour officials said on Tuesday.

That slowed the year-on-year rate of increase to 2.2% from 2.3% in the year to September. Economists polled by Reuters forecast a 0.6% rise in the fourth quarter.

The dollar extended losses against a basket of currencies on the data, while prices for US government bonds were mostly higher. US stock index futures slipped.

Despite the moderate rise in employment costs there are signs of wage growth accelerating as companies seek to retain and attract skilled workers. Minimum pay rises implemented by some states are boosting wage growth.

The Federal Reserve’s latest Beige Book showed wages in some districts being pushed up "a bit" by increases in the minimum wage. Most districts reported that wage pressures had increased.

The Fed said figures from many districts indicated labour markets were expected to "continue to tighten in 2017 with wage pressures likely to rise". Economists say labour costs needed to rise at least 3% year on year to push inflation closer to the US Fed’s 2% inflation target.

Policymakers and economists see the ECI as one of the better measures of labour market slack and also a better predictor of core inflation.

Wages and salaries, which account for 70% of employment costs, firmed 0.5% in the fourth quarter. They increased by the same margin in the third quarter.

Wages and salaries were up 2.3% in the 12 months to December. That followed a 2.4% gain in the year to September. Benefits for all workers increased 0.4% in the October-December quarter after rising 0.7% in the third quarter.

Reuters

Fed likely to keep rates unchanged as it waits for clarity on Trump’s policies

US president has promised a large infrastructure spending programme and tax cuts but has given few details on their implementation
World
7 hours ago

Trump may erode the case to be made for industrial policy

The direction Trump is taking looks suspiciously like the kind of industrial policy that leads to opportunistic behaviour by private interests, ...
Opinion
12 hours ago

Political uncertainty continues to weigh on weaker rand

Rumours of a Cabinet reshuffle coupled with the developing court battle between Pravin Gordhan and the Gupta family is compounding risk to the rand
Markets
7 hours ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
Merkel fires back at US over currency ...
World / Americas
2.
Unicef appeals for more than $3bn on fears of US ...
World
3.
Iran warns US against creating tensions over ...
World / Middle East
4.
Lessons of Second World War are being forgotten, ...
World / Europe

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.