Donald Trump fires acting attorney-general who defied migrant ban

Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer said Sessions should be required to address questions about his independence from the White House before being voted on, as Democratic concerns over his nomination intensified in the aftermath of Yates’s firing.

"The attorney-general should be loyal and pledge fidelity to the law, not the White House," Schumer said in a statement. "The fact that this administration doesn’t understand that is chilling."

The unusual public defiance by Yates, who would have left the justice department on Sessions’s confirmation, was the latest twist in a controversy that has sparked protests at airports across the country and seen many congressional Republicans break from the White House over Trump’s move to ban travel by people from seven Muslim-majority nations. Her statement lent the authority of her office to several legal challenges under way against the order across the country.

"For as long as I am the acting attorney-general, the department of justice will not present arguments in defence of the executive order, unless and until I become convinced that it is appropriate to do so," Yates said in her statement, released hours before she was fired.

‘Politicised’ system

Stephen Miller, a White House senior adviser who helped write the Trump administration order, said on MSNBC on Monday evening that Yates’s statement was "a further demonstration of how politicised our legal system has become". He said the president had "the absolute right" under immigration law to exclude any class of visitors from entering the country.

"The president has that authority," Miller said. "It’s been delegated by Congress."