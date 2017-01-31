BUSINESS DAY TV: ‘World had better pay close attention to Donald Trump’

Martha Bridgman is a foreign policy analyst and the editor of the South African Journal of International Affairs.

BUSINESS DAY TV: US President Donald Trump has certainly hit the ground running, signing a number of executive orders since he took over at the Oval Office just over a week ago. And while his order curbing immigration has grabbed the headlines, a number of other moves have also been made that are certain to change the US’s relationship with the world.

As promised he’s pulled out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership and it looks like he’s going ahead with the plan to separate Mexico from the rest of North America with a brick wall. What does this mean for US policy in the future? For more we’re joined on the line by Martha Bridgman, foreign policy analyst and editor of the South African Journal of International Affairs.

Martha ... so Donald Trump’s certainly not out there trying to make friends in his first week in office, how do you rate the risks, though, at the moment of rising global geopolitical tension?

MARTHA BRIDGMAN: We can already see signs that there are rising tensions, at least there is rising confusion. There is increased instability geopolitically in the face of a president that is not playing by the rule book as far as the typical incoming US president would be playing.

BDTV: Yes, of course, this putting other nations in a very precarious position in terms of how they’re expected to align themselves — some suggesting that nations proclaiming themselves to be Trump’s ally. Risk being implicated as supporters of his policy. How do you see all of this influencing relations from that perspective?

MB: Any country is going to have to be very careful and walk a very fine line between alienating the US because it is still the main superpower on the global stage despite its eroding reputation. And the sense of countries having to choose how closely to align themselves with the US is not new. That is a dynamic that has played out over many different eras when the US was unpopular for its war in Iraq in the mid-2000s, before that in the Vietnam era. So there’s always this back and forth for a nation about increasing trade, increasing economic co-operation, on the one hand, and yet keeping enough distance to not be seen to be co-opted by this hegemony on the world stage.

BDTV: Martha, you said that he’s not playing by the rule book because I suppose, one of the rules he’s not playing by at the moment is the one China policy. So we’ve seen rising tensions in the South China Sea where China is building islands and trying to incorporate more of that sea into its own territory, Trump’s called China a currency manipulator, we also had one Chinese military officials saying war is a reality. Do you think this is rhetoric at this stage, do you think it could become a reality?

MB: We need to take these statements very seriously and the fact that Trump ... the first threat to this good relationship or at least the sound relationship with China was when he very covertly spoke to the Taiwanese president without consulting foreign policy specialists, I would say, you need to tread carefully here. So that was the first sort of arrow in the side of the Chinese.

Rex Tillerson’s congressional hearing where he mentioned that the US would take steps to stop China accessing these islands that it lays claim to, that has been the genesis of this very concerned, well actually antagonistic response from China in the last few days. There are differing views on that. Some analysts that I’ve been reading actually believe that China, you need to draw a firm line and then China will recognise it and back down, but that sort of needing to save face element in Chinese culture is very strong and you have to recognise that dynamic.

On the other hand, the militaristic rhetoric is not helpful, in my view at this stage, and that the US would not try more diplomatic means rather than saying they would use military means to stop China from accessing its islands. That’s problematic. So yes I think we need to take that very seriously. I don’t think war is about to break out right now. What I’m reading is that they are dropping big hints that military action is an option ... they haven’t declared war.

BDTV: That is on the one side of the equation and on the other we’ve got the US and Russia and many statements coming through about the US shift towards Moscow, do you see that being overblown right now?

MB: Trump probably inflated that in his own mind from my reading of it that he thought that he and Putin have a lot in common. I’m reading between the lines Russian diplomats have indicated yes sure there is a willingness to meet but it won’t be weeks it will be months they said, because they want to prepare for this meeting. Well, that is an offhand way of saying we’ll keep you at arm’s length until we see what actually happens in the next while.

There are very real concerns, Russia’s role in Syria and with (Bashar) al-Assad’s coalition retaking many parts where rebels were trying to establish some competitive voice where they would have been able to come to a bargaining table in Syria. Russia has gone in and basically ended that process without the US supporting it. So it’s going to be more complicated than Trump has perhaps factored in to just change the relationship with Russia from one of challenging it going to the Crimea, challenging its role in Syria to one where the US is just on friendly terms with Russia. It’s not that simple.