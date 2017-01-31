BUSINESS DAY TV: Trump ‘has shown ineptitude in his first 10 days’

BROOKS SPECTOR: If you’re running an airline you, don’t take very much. If you’re running a hi-tech company, you’d probably take not so much either. If you are a world leader in a different country, you are scratching your head rather a lot to figure out just exactly how does the Trump administration hope to make its policies? How are they planning them, how are they debating, discussing and piloting them and eventually, how are they launching them?

But also if you’re in the American congress and most especially if you remember the Republican Party in that congress, you are now looking for a soft place to bang your head against the wall because you really don’t know what your party leader is going to do next and this is the kind of thing that wasn’t discussed with the congressional delegation, the Republican senate.... It’s also the kind of thing that although it was part of his tick list of things he was going to do with his campaign, there were a lot of people who weren’t absolutely sure that everything said during the campaign was suddenly going to take concrete form.

On the other hand, if you’re just the average person getting on an airplane and you have the ill fortune of having two passports, one of them says Syria and the other one says Germany, you’re in a world of trouble.

BDTV: You said he didn’t consult perhaps with these executive or with other Republicans on this, he also didn’t discuss this with the department of justice. We have had a number of federal district judges over the weekend ruling against the implementation of this order because of the chaos it was creating. Is this something that the courts can put behind them?

BS: He didn’t discuss it, let’s be clear, he didn’t discuss it in any detail with the department of homeland security, which handles customs, immigration and visas ultimately. He didn’t discuss it with the department of state, he didn’t discuss it with the department of defence in any particular kind of way, and he probably didn’t discuss it very much if at all with the department of justice. But the problem is that this was done by executive order.

There are laws after all that govern immigration and manage how the process works. This was handled by a presidential proclamation which is legal under the broad delegation of authority a president has per the constitution but it’s something that is certainly easier for the courts to overturn in whole or in part and for the congress then to modify, adjust or discard through legislation.

And in the case we’re talking about now, five different federal judges across the country in one way or another, stopped some aspect of this executive order and all the regulations that derive from it. They did not remove it entirely and there were temporary restraining orders of one type or another, enough so that it pushed the presidency to slowly but surely get around to the idea that well, it really didn’t apply to people who have green cards. A green card is of course permanent residence document. It’s actually blue, but who’s counting. It ... says that someone is now a legally registered permanent resident of the US. And such people have constitutional rights very similar to those who are citizens. Somebody who has a visa and is a foreign national, pure and simple, doesn’t have the same kind of constitutional protections, but a permanent resident basically does. They’re not a citizen but they’ve secured the right to live in the US on a permanent basis.

This is going to go through the court system. The federal government under Donald Trump will appeal any restrictions on this order, any efforts to roll it back. The American Civil Liberties Union and others who are pushing these suits will continue to push, and in fact they may get some impetus from the fact that since this started, there are have been large, spontaneously driven demonstrations at airports all across the country.

BDTV: Absolutely, so the legal arena aside what shifts do you see this triggering within the political arena? Could this be a galvanising force for the left within US politics and in fact the Democrats standing as beneficiaries of this as they mount a more effective opposition?

BS: It’s obviously the great hope and the dream of the left, however, you want to characterise that in various ways, for this to be the galvanising moment, the ... shift from demonstrations and signs, feel good to principled political organisational activity. Keep in mind there’s a midterm election in less than two years. The entire house of representatives and a third of the senate, thousands of state legislatures will be on the ballot. The object for a lot of people on the left, people like Elizabeth Warren, senator from Massachusetts, has been, okay this is great, we’re really pleased that we all feel bad about this, but now we have to go out and organise to win back the vote.

The problem for them or the challenge perhaps is that up until now, the objections to the Trump administration’s ascension to power have been various kinds of issues. It hasn’t been one specific ... shift making moment. This has possibilities but the Democratic Party hasn’t thoroughly, totally and completely embraced this as the battlefield that they will fight Donald Trump on. They have in effect for the most part stood back a little bit. It’s in the courts now, let the courts handle it. Although Chuck Schumer who is minority leader in the senate was very vociferous on this.

BDTV: Realistically, what do you think the odds are of Trump seeing out his full term?

BS: Sixty four thousand dollar question, isn’t it? If you knew the number of times I’ve been asked in the last two days, is he going to be impeached?

BDTV: Have you changed your answer?

BS: No I haven’t because impeachment is such a dire determination. It has no one, no president although other lower level officers obviously have, no president has ever been successfully impeached and convicted for high crimes and misdemeanours since the country started. Two presidents were impeached or the discussion was moving forward, but it was voted down ultimately. There was no conviction. One president was certain to be convicted, Richard Nixon, but he resigned before they got around to actually doing the deed. This doesn’t appear to be an impeachable offence as much as it is a crime of ineptitude and inability to manage properly.