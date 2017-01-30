Trump’s travel ban sows confusion
Airlines also grappling with US rulings that may have blocked edict
London/ New York/Dubai — Confusion reigned on Sunday at airports in the Middle East and Europe over exactly which citizens from the seven nations subject to President Donald Trump’s travel ban are still permitted to fly to the US.
Airlines at hubs from Dubai to London, Heathrow, were grappling with the implications of two court rulings in the US late on Saturday that have temporarily blocked the enforcement of parts of Trump’s executive order.
In the hours after the presidential edict many airports imposed blanket bans on US travel for citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, with Amsterdam Schiphol turning away seven people with valid visas and Cairo denying boarding to migrants accompanied by UN officials. While the court decisions in Brooklyn, New York, and Alexandria, Virginia, appear to now allow entry for both of those categories, airports and airlines are still coming to terms with the implications.
A security official at the American Airlines Group check-in desk at Heathrow’s Terminal 3 said on Sunday that he had seen news of the court rulings overnight, but that no further guidance had filtered through from the carrier’s US base. Passengers holding passports from the seven countries will therefore all be turned away, in line with the executive order. "Nothing has changed," he said.
Airports such as Heathrow, Amsterdam and their Persian Gulf rivals are particularly affected by the presidential instruction because the seven countries affected have few or no direct US flights, compelling people from those states to fly via major hubs.
‘Difficult to Explain’
A Delta Air Lines supervisor at Heathrow said staff had been briefed on the matter on Sunday and suggested the situation had become "clearer", but that travel was still being limited to holders of green cards and diplomatic visas. Even then, there had been some confusion with Homeland Security officials, she said.
The US carrier would refund anyone refused travel, the official said, adding that it had so far turned away "a few" people, which had been "very difficult to explain" to those concerned.
In the Gulf, Qatar Airways, Etihad Airways and Emirates of Dubai are advising that passengers from the seven nations targeted by Trump can fly to the US if they hold green cards or are diplomatic officials or UN representatives. Abu Dhabi-based Etihad also said people of dual nationality could travel if they held a passport from a country not affected by the ban and had a visa.
At the same time, the carriers make no mention of travel by ordinary citizens of the seven countries who have valid
visas, or involving refugees from those nations, which the US court rulings indicated should still be permitted.
Emirates, the world’s biggest long-haul airline, said it had so far suffered no significant disruption from the Trump order. About 20 people were affected by the travel ban on Saturday.
In Amsterdam, KLM, a unit of Air France-KLM Group, was unable to say whether passengers like those turned away on Saturday would now be able to travel following the legal intervention. "We simply
follow the information we get from immigration and airline authorities in the US," spokeswoman Manel Vrijenhoek said. "They make that call. It’s not up to KLM."
Meanwhile, since Trump’s election, New York has hosted a string of protests against the new president’s agenda — but few anticipated the rally that developed almost at lightning speed at John F Kennedy Airport (JFK) at the weekend.
A small crowd of demonstrators swiftly swelled into several thousand to decry Trump’s sweeping executive order, which restricts refugees and travellers from seven Muslim-majority countries. Alerted by social media and news reports, they held up home-made signs and chanted "Let them in"! late into the night.
Hanna Cowart sat out the January 21 "Women’s March" that, a day after Trump’s inauguration, saw millions take to the streets nationwide. But now, the 21-year-old said, "it’s becoming difficult for people to be silent".
Even a federal ruling ordering authorities not to deport refugees and other travellers detained at airports could not soften the mood, with some demonstrators hurling verbal barbs at police who pushed protesters back to the sidewalks. Private car driver
Mousa Alreyashi traverses JFK every day, but on Saturday afternoon, he decided to stop driving early and demonstrate for the first time.
"It’s sending a message," said the American citizen of Yemeni origin, who has been in the US for 20 years.
Sister protests broke out at other airports nationwide including Washington, Chicago, Minneapolis, Denver, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Dallas.
"It’s not surprising that people are mobilising," said David Gaddis.
"It’s not 1939. We have institutions," the 43-year-old said. "People are prepared to stand against this. Every day he’s [Trump] in office, it’s a national emergency."
Bloomberg, AFP
