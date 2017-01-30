Trump’s travel ban sows confusion

A security official at the American Airlines Group check-in desk at Heathrow’s Terminal 3 said on Sunday that he had seen news of the court rulings overnight, but that no further guidance had filtered through from the carrier’s US base. Passengers holding passports from the seven countries will therefore all be turned away, in line with the executive order. "Nothing has changed," he said.

Airports such as Heathrow, Amsterdam and their Persian Gulf rivals are particularly affected by the presidential instruction because the seven countries affected have few or no direct US flights, compelling people from those states to fly via major hubs.

‘Difficult to Explain’

A Delta Air Lines supervisor at Heathrow said staff had been briefed on the matter on Sunday and suggested the situation had become "clearer", but that travel was still being limited to holders of green cards and diplomatic visas. Even then, there had been some confusion with Homeland Security officials, she said.

The US carrier would refund anyone refused travel, the official said, adding that it had so far turned away "a few" people, which had been "very difficult to explain" to those concerned.

In the Gulf, Qatar Airways, Etihad Airways and Emirates of Dubai are advising that passengers from the seven nations targeted by Trump can fly to the US if they hold green cards or are diplomatic officials or UN representatives. Abu Dhabi-based Etihad also said people of dual nationality could travel if they held a passport from a country not affected by the ban and had a visa.