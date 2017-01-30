China and other Asian countries spur a rally in demand for US cotton

The net-long position in cotton rose 3.2% to 87,341 futures and options in the week to January 24, according to data published by the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission three days later. That was just shy of an a record high of 90,215 contracts set on January 10, according to the figures going back to 2006.

Cotton traded on ICE Futures US in New York climbed 2.5% last week. Prices added 0.3% to 75.06c a pound on Monday and are up 6.2% this month. Futures touched 75.37c on January 5, the highest since August.

Consumption will probably outstrip production by 1.24-million tonnes this year, Cotlook research firm of the UK said last week. That can help to erode global stockpiles, which the department estimates at 90.6-million bales, each weighing 218kg.

Demand is also coming at a faster pace this season, which ends on July 31. US exporters have already sold 38% of expected shipments, topping the five-year average of 32%, department figures show.

The price gains will probably prompt US farmers to plant more especially with futures for competing crops relatively weak. American sowing may rise 7.6% this year to about 10.84-million acres, a Bloomberg survey found. The department will release its first estimate during its annual Agricultural Outlook Forum from on February 23 and 24.

Global producers are also increasing harvests, with output expected to rise in Australia, China and India, the top grower.

Cotton rallied in recent weeks even as commercial traders, including mills and producers, held a large net-short position, or bet that prices would fall. As investors added to the bullish holdings, it created a kind of tug-of-war between the two sides. The market’s next move had become a question of "who will blink first" and unwind their positions, said Peter Egli, Chicago-based director of risk management for Plexus Cotton.

Some commercial traders have been forced to cover. They had a net-short position of 182,191 futures and options last week versus a holding of 187,785 in late November, the biggest since 2008.

The unwinding of those positions would have a "role" in boosting prices, but that might not be sustainable, said Gillian Rutherford, who helps oversee about $12bn as a commodities portfolio manager for Pacific Investment Management in Newport Beach, California.

World supplies are still "fundamentally heavy," Rutherford said. "If China was to significantly increase their imports, or if we were to see wild growth in demand for textiles overall, then you could make the case that we can start drawing on world stockpiles faster than we’ve seen to-date, and that would be constructive" for prices, she said.

"But where we are right now, it’s questionable how long we can stay here without genuinely bullish inputs," Rutherford said.

Bloomberg