Bird flu in Europe may be good news for Brazil

London/Sao Paulo — The bird flu outbreak sweeping across Asia and Europe means people there may soon be eating more Brazilian chicken.

The world’s top exporter has been untouched by the highly contagious virus that led to widespread culling of birds — more than 30-million in South Korea alone. After some key importing nations banned poultry from infected countries, Brazil is expected to see further demand for its products.

The avian influenza outbreak is also good news for other virus-free nations that can fill the supply gap, such as the US, which is the second-biggest exporter and mostly evaded contamination since cases escalated in October. Because migrating wild birds carried the disease, there was a risk that it would keep spreading, Société Générale said in a report earlier in January.

"The global situation has worsened since mid-December," said Nan-Dirk Mulder, an analyst at Rabobank International in Utrecht, Netherlands. "Countries like Brazil and the US will indeed capture market share from EU in international markets."