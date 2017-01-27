A battle looms between US environmental lobbyists and Donald Trump

Environmental lobbyists in the US plan to do battle with Donald Trump to prevent him going ahead with plans that would lead to environmental degradation, economics professor at Columbia University and well known columnist Jeffrey Sachs said on Friday.

Sachs gave an address at the World Sustainability Forum and afterwards took questions from the media.

In his first week in office, Trump signed executive orders to allow for the construction of two oil pipelines from Canada and promised to facilitate the exploitation of shale gas and coal power generation.

His inauguration was marked by mass protests by opponents — many of them women.

Sachs said it appeared that Trump and his government were deeply locked into the interests of the oil industry and would boost coal, oil and gas development. But he believed there would be efforts all over the US — particularly on university campuses — through protests and marches, to stop these initiatives in their tracks.