A battle looms between US environmental lobbyists and Donald Trump
In his first week in office, Trump signed executive orders to build oil pipelines from Canada and vowed to facilitate shale gas exploitation and coal power generation
Environmental lobbyists in the US plan to do battle with Donald Trump to prevent him going ahead with plans that would lead to environmental degradation, economics professor at Columbia University and well known columnist Jeffrey Sachs said on Friday.
Sachs gave an address at the World Sustainability Forum and afterwards took questions from the media.
In his first week in office, Trump signed executive orders to allow for the construction of two oil pipelines from Canada and promised to facilitate the exploitation of shale gas and coal power generation.
His inauguration was marked by mass protests by opponents — many of them women.
Sachs said it appeared that Trump and his government were deeply locked into the interests of the oil industry and would boost coal, oil and gas development. But he believed there would be efforts all over the US — particularly on university campuses — through protests and marches, to stop these initiatives in their tracks.
"We are not going to allow this foolishness and greed to block the future. It is not going to go quietly and Trump is not going to have his way on this. I think we are in for a real political struggle on this issue," Sachs warned, noting that the first week of Trump’s presidency had been the worst of any US president to date.
He said opinion polls indicated that 70% of Americans supported environmental protection but that they were up against a system of greed.
Sachs considered it very likely that the US congress would approve a decrease in the corporate tax rate. As this was unlikely to form part of a package of other revenue-raising measures, it would mean less money would be available for social spending, and a widening of inequality. Trump has committed to reducing the corporate tax rate to 15%.
"In the short term we are heading in the wrong direction," the professor added.
