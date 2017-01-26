Mexico president cancels Trump summit as divisions deepen
The peso falls as US-Mexico tensions over the border wall and trade threaten economic consequences in both countries
Mexico City — Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto on Thursday canceled a meeting with US President Donald Trump planned for next week as a dispute over Trump’s border wall plan exploded into a showdown that threatens one of the world’s biggest bilateral trading relationships.
Pena Nieto scuttled next week’s face-to-face talk with Trump via Twitter after the US leader blasted him in a tweet on Thursday morning for saying Mexico would refuse to pay for a barrier on the US southern border. "If Mexico is unwilling to pay for the badly needed wall, then it would be better to cancel the upcoming meeting," Trump wrote.
Pena Nieto responded with his own tweet: "This morning we’ve informed the White House that I won’t attend the working meeting scheduled for next Tuesday with @Potus."
The conflict over the border wall and trade adds to tensions in the US-Mexico relationship, the outcome of which has domestic political implications and economic consequences in both countries.
The announcement sparked a drop in the Mexican peso, which fell 1.1% to trade at 21.29 per US dollar following the announcement. Mexico’s currency has plunged almost 14% since Trump’s election on concern that Trump will renegotiate or scrap the North American Free Trade Agreement. Peso-denominated government bonds have also taken a hit since the US election, with the yield on benchmark bonds due in 2024 rising 1.43 percentage points to 7.53% as the peso’s weakness led the central bank to hike interest rates.
Trump’s spokesman, Sean Spicer, indicated the administration still wanted Pena Nieto to come to the US "We’ll look for a date to schedule something in the future," he said. "We’ll continue to coordinate."
In a second tweet, Pena Nieto said the door was not closed to a meeting. "Mexico reiterates its willingness to work with the US to achieve accords in favour of both nations."
Pena Nieto had been under domestic pressure to stand up to Trump, and that only grew after Trump earlier this week signed a directive to start the process of building a border wall. In a televised address on Wednesday, Pena Nieto reiterated that Mexico would not pay for a border wall and said Mexico demanded respect as an autonomous nation even as it negotiates new trade rules with the US.
Also at issue is the Nafta accord among the US, Mexico and Canada. The US and Mexico traded $531bn worth of goods and services in 2015, nearly five times the trade between the US and UK.
Britain’s leader Theresa May visits the US on Thursday and Friday.
Mexico is the third largest trading partner with the US, following China and Canada. Mexico sends close to 80% of its goods to its northern neighbour.
But Trump has blamed the pact, which entered into force in 1994, for the loss of US jobs. He has vowed to renegotiate the agreement while also pressuring US companies, including vehicle makers General Motors and Ford Motor, to scale back plans for building plants in Mexico.
Separately, on Thursday Turkey said it would watch closely Trump’s reported interest in setting up safe zones in Syria to house refugees, an idea that Ankara has pushed for months.
US media reported earlier on Thursday that the Pentagon would be given 90 days to draw up a plan to set up "safe zones" in or near Syria where refugees from the nation’s civil war can shelter.
Turkey has repeatedly called for a "safe zone" inside Syria supported by a no-fly zone, which it believes could help to alleviate the burden of accommodating Syrian refugees. Qatar welcomed the news, while Russia said it had not been approached about setting up the zones.
Bloomberg, AFP
