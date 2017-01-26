Mexico president cancels Trump summit as divisions deepen

Pena Nieto had been under domestic pressure to stand up to Trump, and that only grew after Trump earlier this week signed a directive to start the process of building a border wall. In a televised address on Wednesday, Pena Nieto reiterated that Mexico would not pay for a border wall and said Mexico demanded respect as an autonomous nation even as it negotiates new trade rules with the US.

Also at issue is the Nafta accord among the US, Mexico and Canada. The US and Mexico traded $531bn worth of goods and services in 2015, nearly five times the trade between the US and UK.

Britain’s leader Theresa May visits the US on Thursday and Friday.

Mexico is the third largest trading partner with the US, following China and Canada. Mexico sends close to 80% of its goods to its northern neighbour.

But Trump has blamed the pact, which entered into force in 1994, for the loss of US jobs. He has vowed to renegotiate the agreement while also pressuring US companies, including vehicle makers General Motors and Ford Motor, to scale back plans for building plants in Mexico.

Separately, on Thursday Turkey said it would watch closely Trump’s reported interest in setting up safe zones in Syria to house refugees, an idea that Ankara has pushed for months.

US media reported earlier on Thursday that the Pentagon would be given 90 days to draw up a plan to set up "safe zones" in or near Syria where refugees from the nation’s civil war can shelter.

Turkey has repeatedly called for a "safe zone" inside Syria supported by a no-fly zone, which it believes could help to alleviate the burden of accommodating Syrian refugees. Qatar welcomed the news, while Russia said it had not been approached about setting up the zones.

Bloomberg, AFP