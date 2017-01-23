Trump and May to discuss new trade deal

"When I sit down with Donald Trump, I’m going to be talking about how we can build on that special relationship."

Trump officials believe their discussions with May’s government encouraged her to be more aggressive in exiting the EU. She can use any US support to argue the UK will prosper outside the bloc, although she risks inflaming tensions with European leaders if they suspect her government is actively negotiating trade deals while still an EU member.

Johnson Meetings

Two of Trump’s senior advisers, Steve Bannon and son-in-law Jared Kushner, met with UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson in New York on January 8.

The three were preparing for the future pact, the aide said, requesting anonymity because the discussions are not public.

Bannon, Trump’s National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, and other administration officials had also met with British defence and intelligence leaders, the aide said.

Former president Barack Obama warned in April that if the UK pursued Brexit, the country would go to the "back of the queue" for US trade deals.

UK voters chose to leave the EU anyway in a June referendum, and Trump now appears to be scrapping Obama’s position on the matter.

Trump’s team is also considering a deal to reduce barriers between US and British banks, the Sunday Telegraph reported, quoting officials.

US Envoy

Trump had tapped Woody Johnson, the billionaire owner of the New York Jets NFL team, to serve as US ambassador to the UK, a person familiar with the matter said on January 19.

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto would also make visits to the US this month to meet with Trump, administration officials said.

Pena Nieto would meet with Trump on January 31, said press secretary Sean Spicer.

Trade, immigration and Trump’s campaign promise to build a wall on the southern

US border loom large in the new US president’s relations with Mexico.

Bloomberg