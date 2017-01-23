Donald Trump’s press secretary deals out ‘alternative facts’

Washington — Just arrived in the White House, President Donald Trump has touched off a stormy debate on the extent of his popularity, but sought on Sunday to shift the focus to coming actions from his office.

A day after big anti-Trump protests in Washington and hundreds of towns and cities around the world, the new president turned to Twitter to mock demonstrators who had filled the streets.

"Why didn’t these people vote? Celebs hurt cause badly," Trump tweeted early on Sunday, referring to actors, singers, writers and filmmakers who took the stage at the Washington march to speak out against him.

An hour later, adopting a more conciliatory tone, he tweeted that "peaceful protests are a hallmark of our democracy." "Even if I don’t always agree," he said, "I recognize the rights of people to express their views."

More than 2-million people are estimated to have taken part in the women-led marches in the US and around the world to defend women’s rights and oppose an array of policy stances from the new president.