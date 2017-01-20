Pageantry and protests to mark the start of Donald Trump’s US presidency

An ABC News/Washington Post poll this week found that only 40% of Americans viewed Trump favourably, the lowest rating for an incoming president since Democrat Jimmy Carter in 1977, and the same percentage approved of how he has handled the transition. His ascendancy to the White House, while welcomed by Republicans tired of Democrat Barack Obama’s eight years, raises a host of questions for the US at home and abroad.

He campaigned on a pledge to take the country on a more isolationist, protectionist "America First" path and has vowed to impose a 35% tariff on goods exported to the US by US companies that went abroad.

Trump’s desire for warmer ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin and threats to cut funding for Nato nations has US allies from Britain to the Baltics worried that the traditional US security umbrella will be diminished.

In the Middle East, Trump has said he wants to move the US embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, at the risk of angering Arabs. He has yet to sketch out how he plans to carry out a campaign pledge to "knock the hell out of" Islamic State (IS) militants.

The inaugural festivities may have a more partisan edge than usual given Trump’s scorching campaign, and continuing confrontations between him and his Democratic critics over the new president’s pledge to roll back many of Obama’s policies and his take-no-prisoners Twitter attacks.

More than 50 Democratic legislators plan to stay away from the proceedings to protest Trump, spurred on after he derided US Representative John Lewis of Georgia, a hero of the civil rights movement, for calling Trump an illegitimate president.

Thousands of anti-Trump protesters were expected among an inauguration crowd that organisers estimated would be upwards of 900,000. Many protesters will be spilling into the streets of Washington on Saturday when a "Women’s March on Washington" is planned. Protests are also planned in cities abroad.

Trump, whose November 8 victory stunned the world, will launch his presidency with an inaugural address that will last about 20 minutes and that he has been writing himself with the help of top aides. It will be "a very personal and sincere statement about his vision for the country", said his spokesperson, Sean Spicer.

"He’ll talk about infrastructure and education, our manufacturing base. I think it’s going to be less of an agenda and more of a philosophical document — a vision of where he sees the country, the proper role of government, the role of citizens," Spicer told reporters.