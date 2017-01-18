US Vice-President goes out with all guns blazing in Davos

Davos — On Wednesday, US Vice-President Joe Biden, in his last major speech before leaving office, described Russia as the biggest threat to the international liberal order and said Washington must work with Europe to stand up to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Biden was speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos two days before the inauguration of Donald Trump as US president.

Trump has sent conciliatory signals to Putin and seemed to encourage the disintegration of the EU by praising Britain’s decision to leave the bloc and predicting that more countries could bolt.

Biden pushed back forcefully against Trump’s message, warning hundreds of leaders, CEOs and bankers gathered in a vast conference hall in the Swiss Alps resort town that Putin was likely to try to influence a series of elections in Europe this year, as it is accused of doing in the recent US vote.