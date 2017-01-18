World / Americas

Some of the ways Donald Trump can weaken the dollar

18 January 2017 - 09:49 AM Andrea Wong
US president-elect Donald Trump speak at the Chairman’s Global Dinner at the Andrew W Mellon Auditorium in Washington on January 17 2017. Trump said he had
US president-elect Donald Trump speak at the Chairman's Global Dinner at the Andrew W Mellon Auditorium in Washington on January 17 2017. Picture: KEVIN DIETSCH/BLOOMBERG

New York — Donald Trump may have a point: the dollar is indeed strong. Judging from the US Federal Reserve’s own trade-weighted dollar index, the US currency is now about 7% above its four-decade average.

A strong dollar isn’t necessarily detrimental to the economy, but it may torpedo Trump’s vision to revive the US’s manufacturing sector. Before his comments to the Wall Street Journal that the strong dollar was "killing" the ability of US companies to compete, the 22% appreciation since mid-2014 had already worsened the trade deficit, while the full effect had not yet percolated into the real economy.

What can Trump and his administration do if they want a weaker dollar? Here are five options.

1. Jawboning

Talk is cheap, but it has worked for Trump — so far. If history is any guide, traders stop listening to government officials and central bankers in the absence of concrete policies that target exchange rates.

Just look at Japan. When Abenomics lost steam and traders started to bet on a stronger yen, Finance Minister Taro Aso repeatedly warned that the surge had been disorderly and one-sided, hinting that the government could intervene to weaken it. The yen ended up surging as much 22% last year.

2. Co-ordinated intervention

The Treasury Department has worked with central banks worldwide to bring down and drive up the dollar over the past three decades — most recently in 2011. The problem is co-ordinated intervention has gone out of vogue in recent years, partly because analysts are not sure whether it really works when officials are trying to sway a vast market like the dollar, which sees about $5-trillion exchange hands every day.

Also, most currency interventions are sterilised, meaning central banks would inject or take out liquidity on the side as part of the transaction to maintain the level of money supply. An argument "common among economists, was that sterilised intervention has no long-lasting effect and unsterilised intervention is just another kind of monetary policy", Jeffrey Frankel, an expert in currency intervention and a professor at Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government, wrote in a paper published December 2015.

3. Unilateral intervention

Going it alone is simply a taller order than having the backing of your allies, in this instance the Group of Seven (G-7) nations. A 2013 communiqué among G-7 nations denounced unilateral intervention and agreed not to target exchange rates.

Yet the statement acknowledged that "excessive volatility and disorderly movements in exchange rates can have adverse implications for economic and financial stability". The Trump administration could spin the same communiqué to make the case for intervention.

While Charles St-Arnaud, a senior economist at Nomura Securities International, does not think Trump will unilaterally weaken the dollar, "the US can have a good argument". he said. "The dollar has appreciated a lot in a rapid pace. They can always argue it’s difficult for the economy to adjust to such a big, broad-based appreciation."

Unilateral intervention poses the risk of turning into a full-blown currency war. If the treasury decides to break from the pack and starts weakening the dollar, other countries may be justified to do the same.

4. Creation of sovereign wealth fund

Nomura also floated a rather left-field option: creating a sovereign wealth fund. Many emerging nations and even developed ones such as Norway have coffers that buy foreign assets from government bonds to property, and there is no reason why the US cannot follow.

5. Non-currency intervention

In the end, Trump may just focus on protectionist policies that produced a weaker dollar as a natural consequence. He has vowed to renegotiate trade treaties and impose import tariffs on China and Mexico, moves that may destabilise the dollar and engineer a more favourable exchange rate for the US’s exporters.

Bloomberg

