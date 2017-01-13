FBI faces probe regarding Hillary Clinton e-mail inquiry

Washington — On Thursday, the US Justice Department said it would probe a Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) decision to announce an inquiry into Hillary Clinton’s e-mails shortly before the November presidential election, a move she has cited as a factor in her defeat.

The department’s office of inspector-general said that its investigation would focus in part on decisions leading up to public statements by FBI Director James Comey regarding the Clinton investigation and whether they may have been based on "improper considerations". The controversy involved Clinton’s use of a private e-mail server for official correspondence when she was secretary of state under President Barack Obama, including using it for messages that were later determined to contain classified information.

The office of inspector-general Michael Horowitz said it decided to open the review "in response to requests from numerous chairmen and ranking members of congressional oversight committees, various organisations and members of the public". Although the FBI ultimately decided not to refer Clinton’s case for prosecution, Democrats said Comey’s announcement damaged her image with voters right before the election, and he faced complaints that his moves were politically motivated.

Law enforcement authorities, including the FBI, do not customarily disclose information about investigations that do not end in criminal charges. If the review finds evidence of misconduct, any officials involved would be referred for disciplinary action.

Comey said the FBI would co-operate fully and he was "grateful" to Horowitz for the probe. "He is professional and independent and ... I hope very much he is able to share his conclusions and observations with the public because everyone will benefit from thoughtful evaluation and transparency regarding this matter."

Brian Fallon, Clinton’s spokesman, said that Comey’s actions "cried out for an independent review." Senator Dick Durbin, the No2 Democrat in the US Senate, said Comey’s statements were not "fair, professional or consistent with the policies of the FBI". President-elect Donald Trump, who will be sworn in on January 20, will not have the power to dismiss the probe; however, federal law permits US presidents to dismiss inspectors-general for federal agencies, as long as the president provides Congress a written justification for the removal 30 days in advance.

Often leading crowds in chants of "Lock her up!" during the election campaign, Trump repeatedly accused Clinton of illegal conduct regarding the e-mails. In a debate in October, he vowed she would "be in jail" over the matter if he became president, but he has since said he would not pursue prosecution.