US and Russia unlikely to be friends, says Trump’s secretary of state nominee

Washington — Rex Tillerson, Donald Trump’s nominee as secretary of state, warned at his confirmation hearing that Washington and Moscow could be adversaries or partners, but never "friends".

"We’re not likely to ever be friends," Tillerson told senators on Wednesday.

"Our value systems are starkly different," he said.

Tillerson said dialogue between the two powers was critical in moving the relationship from a more adversarial position to a partnership to "bring down the temperature" on current points of conflict.

Until recently, Tillerson was CE of ExxonMobil. He has close ties to Russia.

Tillerson also set a course for a potentially serious confrontation with Beijing, saying China should be denied access to islands it has built in the contested South China Sea.

In comments expected to enrage Beijing, he told the confirmation hearing that China’s building of islands and putting military assets on those islands was "akin to Russia’s taking Crimea" from Ukraine.

Asked whether he supported a more aggressive posture towards China, he said: "We’re going to have to send China a clear signal that, first, the island-building stops and, second, your access to those islands also is not going to be allowed."

He did not elaborate on what might be done to deny China access to the islands it has built up from South China Sea reefs, equipped with military-length airstrips and fortified with weapons.

AFP and Reuters