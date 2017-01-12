World / Americas

US and Russia unlikely to be friends, says Trump’s secretary of state nominee

12 January 2017 - 10:49 AM Agency Staff
Rex Tillerson, the former chairman and chief executive officer of Exxon Mobil, testifies before a Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing on his nomination to be US secretary of state in Washington, the US. Picture: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST
Rex Tillerson, the former chairman and chief executive officer of Exxon Mobil, testifies before a Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing on his nomination to be US secretary of state in Washington, the US. Picture: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST

Washington — Rex Tillerson, Donald Trump’s nominee as secretary of state, warned at his confirmation hearing that Washington and Moscow could be adversaries or partners, but never "friends".

"We’re not likely to ever be friends," Tillerson told senators on Wednesday.

"Our value systems are starkly different," he said.

Tillerson said dialogue between the two powers was critical in moving the relationship from a more adversarial position to a partnership to "bring down the temperature" on current points of conflict.

Until recently, Tillerson was CE of ExxonMobil. He has close ties to Russia.

Tillerson also set a course for a potentially serious confrontation with Beijing, saying China should be denied access to islands it has built in the contested South China Sea.

In comments expected to enrage Beijing, he told the confirmation hearing that China’s building of islands and putting military assets on those islands was "akin to Russia’s taking Crimea" from Ukraine.

Asked whether he supported a more aggressive posture towards China, he said: "We’re going to have to send China a clear signal that, first, the island-building stops and, second, your access to those islands also is not going to be allowed."

He did not elaborate on what might be done to deny China access to the islands it has built up from South China Sea reefs, equipped with military-length airstrips and fortified with weapons.

AFP and Reuters

Former MI-6 spy is author of reports on Donald Trump in Russia

Former British intelligence officials say Christopher Steele spent years under diplomatic cover working for the secret service in Russia and Paris
World
13 hours ago

TRENDING: Election hacking saga
sets Trump atwitter

US president-elect questions intelligence report finding Russian interference in poll
News & Fox
14 hours ago

Trump castigates US spy agencies over ‘phony’ Russia dossier

US president-elect Donald Trump accuses CNN of ‘fake news’ and called BuzzFeed a ‘failing pile of garbage’
World
1 day ago

Russia holding 'compromising information' on Trump

The charges that Russia attempted to compromise New York real estate businessman Trump were presented to the FBI and other U.S. government officials ...
World
1 day ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
Outgoing Obama cranks up pressure on China with ...
World / Americas
2.
Bitcoin tumbles to one-month low as Chinese ...
World / Asia
3.
No go for Pokemon Go as Chinese officials ...
World / Asia
4.
BUSINESS DAY TV: If Trump is true to his word, ...
World / Americas

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.