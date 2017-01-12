Obama urges citizens to rebuild democracy

Chicago — Barack Obama addressed the US and the world for the last time as US president on Tuesday, in a speech that was a tearful goodbye and a call to arms.

Capping eight years in the White House, Obama returned to his adopted hometown of Chicago to recast his "yes we can" campaign credo as "yes we did". Surveying the staging posts of his presidency — from the Iran nuclear deal to reforming healthcare — the speech sought to lift supporters shaken by Donald Trump’s shock election.

Obama urged them to fight for democracy and to forge a new, fairer "social compact".

"For all our outward differences, we are all in this together," he said, warning that naked partisanship, racism and inequality all threatened democracy. "We rise or fall as one."

He said: "All of us, regardless of party, should throw ourselves into the task of rebuilding our democratic institutions."

The incoming Republican president has smashed convention, vowed to efface Obama’s legacy and hurled personal insults left and right.

Democrats, cast into the political wilderness, are struggling to regroup.

Obama painted the task ahead as a generational challenge. "A faith in reason and enterprise and the primacy of right over might," he said, had allowed the US to "resist the lure of fascism and tyranny during the Great Depression and build a post-Second World War order with other democracies.

"That order is now being challenged," said Obama in comments that resonate as people in the US ponder whether Russia helped to put Trump in the White House.

"First by violent fanatics who claim to speak for Islam; more recently by autocrats in foreign capitals who see free markets, open democracies and civil society itself as a threat to their power. The peril each poses to our democracy is more far-reaching than a car bomb or a missile," he said.

Obama’s last trip on Air Force One was a pilgrimage to Chicago, where he addressed a crowd of about 18,000 not far from where he delivered his victory speech eight years ago.

Diehard fans — many of them African Americans — braved Chicago’s frigid winter to collect free tickets. They were joined by first lady Michelle Obama, and Vice-President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill — whom the president described as "family" in an emotional finale to his speech.

AFP