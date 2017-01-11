Trump hands reins to sons but will not divest ownership of his empire

Under the law, the Office and Government Ethics may require executive branch officials to divest assets that could pose conflicts of interest. The president himself is exempt, but the ethics office "has for more than three decades asserted authority to make nonbinding recommendations regarding a president’s conflicts of interest," OGE head Walter Shaub said in a December letter to legislators.

Trump’s legal team believes he is not in violation of his contract at the federal General Services Administration-owned building where he operates his Trump International Hotel in Washington. Although a provision in the lease appears to prohibit elected officials from benefiting from the arrangement, it is designed to prevent sitting officials from crafting sweetheart deals, the attorney said. Trump minted the deal as a private citizen.

His lawyers similarly believe that the emoluments clause of the Constitution, which prohibits gifts from foreign governments and heads of state, does not apply to fair value exchanges between businesses.

Several legal experts have disagreed, arguing that the clause applies to the president and to Trump’s foreign holdings, which include a partnership with the US envoy in the Philippines, tenancy in Trump Tower of the state-owned Industrial & Commercial Bank of China, and overseas development projects requiring government approvals.

Former top ethics officials to presidents George W Bush and Barack Obama have said Trump will be in violation of the clause as soon as he takes the oath of office.

Prior to the Wednesday announcement, the Trump Organisation canceled deals for developments in Brazil, Argentina, Azerbaijan and Georgia, though the projects were troubled and brought in little revenue. Ties with other countries, including China, the Philippines and Indonesia, remain.

Trump’s conflicts are unprecedented for a US president. Ethics officials, including those at the Office of Government Ethics, have publicly urged him to divest from his assets and limit the involvement of his adult children in any ongoing business.

The president-elect has been consulting Fred Fielding, an attorney with Morgan Lewis who served as White House counsel to presidents Bush and Ronald Reagan, on how to address them.

For four decades, incoming presidents and vice-presidents have gone to great lengths to establish clear lines between their governments and their personal fortunes. Vice-president Nelson Rockefeller turned over 10 years of tax returns to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Congress held hearings on the finances, which derived from his famously wealthy family. President Jimmy Carter placed an independent trustee in charge of his family’s peanut farm in Georgia, and Vice-President Dick Cheney sold his shares in Halliburton, where he had served as CEO, and earmarked proceeds from unvested stock options for charity. Presidents Bill Clinton and George Bush sold their assets and placed the proceeds into true blind trusts.

Bloomberg