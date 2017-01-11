Trump denies ‘fake news’ dossier and assails spy agencies

Trump pointed to the Kremlin’s denials of the reports on the dossier that emerged late on Tuesday.

"Russia just said the unverified report paid for by political opponents is ‘A COMPLETE AND TOTAL FABRICATION, UTTER NONSENSE.’ Very unfair!" he wrote on Twitter.

The Kremlin said on Wednesday it was "total nonsense" that Russian officials had assembled a file of compromising information on Trump.

Reince Priebus, who will be Trump’s White House chief of staff, called the Russian dossier report "phoney baloney garbage".

Even before the reports, Russia had been likely to take centre stage during Trump’s first formal session with reporters since he won the November 8 presidential election.

The Republican president-elect has long said he hopes to improve ties with Moscow, but this effort will come under intense scrutiny after US intelligence agencies concluded that Russia used cyber attacks and other tactics to try to tilt the presidential election in his favour over Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

At the same time in Washington, Trump’s nominee for secretary of state, former Exxon Mobil chief executive Rex Tillerson, will likely be grilled at his Senate confirmation hearing over his long business relationship with Russian officials including President Vladimir Putin.

There was an unpredictable element to Trump’s news conference, given his repeated criticism of the US news media and his belief that many news organisations favoured Clinton in the 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump, a New York real estate developer, has been under pressure to separate himself from his global business operations to avoid any appearance of a conflict of interest once he succeeds President Barack Obama on January 20.

After initially declaring there was no law that prohibited him from maintaining control of his business while serving as president, Trump switched gears in December and said legal documents were being crafted "which take me completely out of business operations". Trump has said his two adult sons, Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump, will manage his businesses and no new deals will be done during his time in office, but has offered few details.

He has not said he would divest from his companies, a step some ethics experts say he should take. His son-in-law, Jared Kushner, announced plans on Monday to divest much of his own business holdings in preparation for taking a senior advisory role in the White House.