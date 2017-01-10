Donald Trump’s son-in-law to take unpaid White House role

And he would sell any foreign investments and any common stock he owned, Gorelick said. "For the most part they are going to other family members through various trusts and the like," she said. "He will not be the beneficiary of these trusts."

Kushner would "recuse from particular matters that would have a direct and predictable effect on his remaining financial interests", Gorelick said.

Robert Kennedy

It is not unheard of for presidents to rely on family members for informal counsel, even on top-line issues: president John Kennedy, before the 1967 law, hired his brother Robert as attorney-general, while president Bill Clinton put Hillary Clinton largely in charge of a doomed healthcare reform push. Some ethics specialists have questioned such arrangements, however.

Norman Eisen and Richard Painter, who served as the top White House ethics lawyers to presidents Barack Obama and George W Bush respectively, wrote in December that they had both advised White House officials during their terms that their relatives could not be hired to work in the building. "But there are those who disagree with this view," the pair wrote in a New York Times article.

Eisen said on Monday that he still had the same point of view, but he welcomed Kushner’s divestment decisions. "Kushner’s going to comport with ethics and conflicts and disclosure rules," he said. "Given the unsettled state of the law, I’m satisfied that that’s the right way to proceed."

White House spokesman Josh Earnest declined to comment directly on Kushner’s appointment when asked by reporters at a briefing on Monday, saying that Trump as president had a free hand to select his advisers. But he said Obama believed that it was "worth the time to make sure the kind of ethical arrangements are in place to prevent ethical conflicts from cropping up".

Kushner and his wife, Ivanka Trump, currently residents of New York City, have bought a home in Washington. Like Trump, Kushner took his father’s empire of middle-class apartments and parlayed it into investments in Manhattan, before taking a key role in his father-in-law’s presidential campaign.

Bloomberg