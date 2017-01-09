CONFLICT-OF-INTEREST RULES
Rex Tillerson’s disclosure raises thorny ethical issues
A presidential cabinet stacked with wealthy tycoons puts additional pressure on the ‘overloaded’ federal ethics compliance office
Washington — Rex Tillerson’s disclosure that he stands to receive a $180m cash payout from Exxon Mobil if he becomes the next US secretary of state offers a preview of the thorny ethical questions that may be raised this week over a presidential cabinet stacked with wealthy tycoons.
And with confirmation hearings scheduled for Tillerson and eight other appointees of president-elect Donald Trump, the head of the federal office that helps ensure compliance with conflict-of-interest rules told legislators his agency is hard-pressed by too much work and too little time.
Tillerson ironed out an agreement with the State Department under which Exxon would pay the cash into an independent trust for him, a move designed to separate his financial interests from the oil company that he led as chairman and CEO until he stepped down on January 1.
Some compensation specialists question whether Exxon departed from its official compensation policies to extend its former leader a special arrangement; the company says it has not.
Regardless, Tillerson’s ethics filing last week foreshadows the complexity that will attend a busy week of hearings.
"This schedule has created undue pressure" on ethics officials "to rush through these important reviews," wrote Walter M. Shaub Jr, director of the federal Office of Government Ethics (OGE), in a letter to Democratic senators. "More significantly, it has left some of the nominees with potentially unknown or unresolved ethics issues shortly before their scheduled hearings."
‘Unvetted Nominees’
While he did not name any particular appointees, Shaub’s letter said: "In fact, OGE has not received even initial draft financial disclosure reports for some of the nominees scheduled for hearings." Senate minority leader Charles Schumer, who released Shaub’s letter on Saturday, said that the letter constituted evidence that senate Republicans were trying to "jam through unvetted nominees".
Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell’s office had no response on Saturday evening.
What’s novel about this administration is the sheer number of appointees with extensive financial interestsLawrence Noble
Counsel of Campaign Legal Centre
Jessica Ditto, a spokeswoman for Trump’s transition team, said the transition process was running smoothly.
"In the midst of a historic election where Americans voted to drain the swamp, it is disappointing some have chosen to politicise the process in order to distract from important issues facing our country," she said.
Disclosures Posted
During the rush of a presidential transition, it is not unusual for appointees’ financial documents and ethics agreements to be filed only shortly before confirmation hearings begin.
By this time during President Barack Obama’s transition in 2009, OGE had approved disclosures and ethics agreements for eight of 15 cabinet members.
As of Saturday evening, disclosures for only four of Trump’s picks had been posted to OGE’s website — meaning the agency has signed off on them.
"What’s novel about this administration is the sheer number" of high-level appointees with extensive financial interests, said Lawrence Noble, general counsel of the Campaign Legal Centre.
Billionaire Wilbur Ross, Trump’s pick for commerce secretary, led investments in 178 companies while running his private-equity firm — and has been tapped to lead an agency that helps oversee compliance with trade laws and agreements. Steven Mnuchin, who is up for treasury secretary, is a former partner at Goldman Sachs Group who held shares in CIT Group worth more than $100m when he resigned from the company’s board on December 2. Andrew Puzder, tapped to head the labour department, has been since 2000 CEO of CKE Restaurants, which operates and franchises fast-food restaurants in 42 states and 28 countries. Its costs are tied to wage-and-hour laws that Puzder’s department will oversee.
Two of Trump’s cabinet picks are billionaires; four more are worth at least $100m each.
While Republicans want to cut Social Security, Tillerson just got a retirement package of $180 million. That's what oligarchy looks like. https://t.co/nPHUdrt7S0— Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) January 5, 2017
Of that group, only Tillerson has had his financial disclosure and ethics agreement made public so far.
In those documents, which were released on Wednesday, Tillerson says he will divest from 156 different entities in more than a dozen countries within 90 days of his confirmation. Separating from the oil and gas giant where he worked for about 40 years will be more complicated.
At the heart of Tillerson’s issue with Exxon are more than 2-million restricted shares of stock and restricted stock units that he has accumulated. The shares are not scheduled to fully vest for about 10 years.
Ethics rules prohibit Tillerson from keeping the stock, but liquidating it is not simple.
That is because Exxon’s compensation policy states that the company only accelerates payout schedules for restricted shares if the executive who owns them dies.
