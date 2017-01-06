US trade deficit leaps 6.8% as imports surge

WASHINGTON — The US trade deficit widened to a nine-month high in November as exports fell and imports by companies and government hit a post-August 2015 high.

The gap grew 6.8% to $45.2bn from October’s revised $42.4bn, Commerce Department figures showed on Friday.

Weaker overseas sales of US-made goods and stronger domestic demand for imported merchandise indicate trade weighed on economic growth in last year’s fourth quarter. With the dollar’s rally in late 2016 the US net export position is even more tenuous.

Exports eased 0.2% to $185.8bn in November on slower shipments of foods, capital goods and motor vehicles, Commerce Department data showed. Exports of capital equipment were the weakest since September 2011, and reflected a sharp drop in shipments of commercial aircraft.