US trade deficit leaps 6.8% as imports surge

06 January 2017 - 17:59 PM By Patricia Laya
The American flag. Picture: BLOOMBERG/MICHAEL NAGLE

WASHINGTON — The US trade deficit widened to a nine-month high in November as exports fell and imports by companies and government hit a post-August 2015 high.

The gap grew 6.8% to $45.2bn from October’s revised $42.4bn, Commerce Department figures showed on Friday.

Weaker overseas sales of US-made goods and stronger domestic demand for imported merchandise indicate trade weighed on economic growth in last year’s fourth quarter. With the dollar’s rally in late 2016 the US net export position is even more tenuous.

Exports eased 0.2% to $185.8bn in November on slower shipments of foods, capital goods and motor vehicles, Commerce Department data showed. Exports of capital equipment were the weakest since September 2011, and reflected a sharp drop in shipments of commercial aircraft.

China warns Trump on trade

Chinese state media cautions big sticks await if the US's new president tries to ignite a trade war
1 day ago

Imports rose 1.1% to $231.1bn on more purchases of foreign-produced crude oil and foods. Inflation-adjusted imports of petrol were the highest since November 2012.

After eliminating the influence of prices, which renders the numbers used to calculate gross domestic product, the trade deficit widened to a five-month high of $63.6bn from $60.3bn in the prior month.

Trade contributed 0.85 percentage point to US economic growth in the third quarter, the most since the final three months of 2013.

A jump in soybean shipments to overseas customers that boosted exports in the third-quarter is in the process of unwinding. Soybean exports declined in November to $1.9bn from $2.2bn. Trade and inventory are two of the most volatile components in GDP calculations.

The report also showed the merchandise trade gap with China, the world’s second-biggest economy, narrowed to a seasonally adjusted $28.4bn from $28.9bn. The trade deficit with Europe widened.

Bloomberg

