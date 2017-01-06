Tillerson’s $400m global empire
Trump’s pick for secretary of state discloses far-flung assets in federal ethics filing, including $300m in Exxon Mobil interests
Washington/Chicago — Rex Tillerson, US president-elect Donald Trump’s pick for secretary of state, disclosed assets worth as much as $400m in a federal ethics filing that reflected investments spanning more than a dozen nations.
If confirmed by the US Senate, Tillerson will recuse himself for a year from government decisions involving Exxon Mobil, where he served as chairman and CEO until January 1, according to a separate filing posted by the Office of Government Ethics on Wednesday. Because the company explores for oil and natural gas on six continents, he may have a lot of recusing to do.
Tillerson stood to receive a payout of about $180m from Exxon in lieu of restricted stock awards that had yet to vest, the company said on Tuesday.
Irrevocable Trust
In his ethics filing, Tillerson said money would be placed in an irrevocable trust that would be managed by an independent trustee. In all, Tillerson’s disclosures reflect more than $300m in Exxon interests and pension benefits and between $28.6m and $98m in other assets. (Nominees disclose the value of assets within broad ranges.)
Tillerson’s filing says he will divest from 156 entities within 90 days of his confirmation.
To avoid a conflict of interest with the multinational corporation he joined in 1975 and led for 11 years starting in 2006, Tillerson also needed to work out a resolution for the deferred compensation package that typically ties former executives’ personal fortunes to Exxon’s performance for a decade after they retire. Exxon’s board said it had consulted with federal ethics officials to ensure the agreement severing Tillerson’s ties to the company was sound.
Russian Sanctions
Such recusals typically require that "you remove yourself from the chain of command of anything that would affect your former company", said Stan Brand, an attorney at Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld.
One example: Tillerson might have to recuse himself from Trump administration decisions over whether to ease sanctions placed on Russia for supporting separatists in eastern Ukraine and for the 2014 annexation of Crimea.
Under Tillerson’s leadership, Russia became Exxon’s single biggest exploration territory as the company amassed drilling rights across tens of millions of hectares, according to US Securities and Exchange Commission filings.
Tillerson’s confirmation hearing may begin as soon as next week. The 64-year-old Texan is no stranger to Capitol Hill, having testified before congressional inquiries in the past decade on topics as diverse as petrol prices and the Deepwater Horizon disaster.
Tillerson could face a tough confirmation process, with Democrats eager to push back on Trump’s nominees and a handful of Republicans concerned about his longtime business ties to Russia at a time of heightened tension between the two countries.
Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer called Tillerson and several other Trump nominees "troublesome".
By severing relations with Exxon, Tillerson is also eschewing post-employment perks such as a private office and administrative support enjoyed by his predecessor and mentor, Lee Raymond.
Tillerson directly owns 611,087 shares of Exxon, worth about $55m according to Bloomberg calculations based on Wednesday’s close in New York. He has an additional 2.026-million restricted shares, worth $182m.
Tillerson’s 38-page financial disclosure reveals he has a varied portfolio of investments in companies based in more than a dozen countries, including China, Japan, Germany, Taiwan, India and Brazil.
He also disclosed income of at least $20.5m in 2016, including the $10.3m he received in salary and other compensation from Exxon.
In cashing out his global holdings, Tillerson could apply for a "certificate of divestiture", which would allow him to defer capital-gains taxes on certain assets he liquidated to comply with ethics requirements.
To qualify for deferral, his wealth would have to be reinvested in certain approved forms of investment.
Payment Schedule
It is unclear how the roughly $180m cash payment for the restricted stock units might be treated for tax purposes, according to specialists in executive compensation, accounting and government ethics.
The trustee who will manage that money will make payments on a schedule "closely approximating" the timing Exxon would have followed in letting the restricted units vest, according to Tillerson’s filing.
Tillerson also would sell more than 600,000 shares he already owned in North America’s largest oil explorer, abandon $4.1m in cash bonuses he would have been paid over the next three years and take a $3m haircut on the restricted stock payout, the company said.
His severing of his relationship with Exxon is not unique — nor is it the largest such separation in recent history.
In 2006, before his confirmation as US treasury secretary, former Goldman Sachs CEO Hank Paulson agreed to sell
his $485m stake in the investment firm.
