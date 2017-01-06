World / Americas

Dozens killed in second Brazilian prison uprising

More violence was predicted after a gang-related massacre earlier this week in which 56 people died

06 January 2017 - 15:05 PM Pedro Fonseca and Brad Brooks
Prisoners are seen during the transfer to a public jail, after a riot in of Anisio Jobim prison in Manaus, Brazil, January 4, 2017. Picture: REUTERS/UESLEI MARCELINO
Prisoners are seen during the transfer to a public jail, after a riot in of Anisio Jobim prison in Manaus, Brazil, January 4, 2017. Picture: REUTERS/UESLEI MARCELINO

Rio de Janeiro — At last 33 inmates have been killed in a new prison uprising in the Amazon region of Brazil, officials said Friday, just five days after 56 inmates were slaughtered in a nearby state in the country’s worst prison massacre for more than two decades.

Details were murky about the latest uprising that took place early on Friday in Roraima state’s largest penitentiary.

However, experts had predicted more violence in Brazil’s gang-controlled prison system in the wake of the massacre earlier this week, in which members of one drug gang butchered inmates from a rival criminal group.

