Rex Tillerson invested in oil industry rivals — with one notable exception
Donald Trump’s choice for secretary of state has declared assets worth $400m, including holdings in some of the toughest competitors he battled as head of Exxon Mobil
Washington/Chicago — Rex Tillerson, president-elect Donald Trump’s pick for US secretary of state, disclosed assets worth as much as $400m in a federal ethics filing that reflected investments spanning more than a dozen nations.
If confirmed by the US Senate, Tillerson will recuse himself for a year from government decisions involving Exxon Mobil, where he served as chairman and CEO until January 1, according to a separate filing posted by the Office of Government Ethics on Wednesday.
Because the company explores for oil and natural gas on six continents, he may have a lot of recusing to do.
Investments in rivals
Tillerson’s personal investment portfolio includes stakes in some of the toughest competitors he battled for market share as chairman and CEO of Exxon Mobil.
Tillerson, who stepped down from Exxon just days ago as Trump’s prospective secretary of state, holds shares in Royal Dutch Shell, Chevron and Total, three of the four largest Western oil explorers after Exxon itself, according to a public disclosure filed with the US Office of Government Ethics on Wednesday.
The bulk of Tillerson’s personal fortune is tied to Exxon, where he spent all of his professional career. His holdings in the oil major total almost a quarter of a billion dollars. Apple is his biggest non-energy investment.
The disclosure does not require Tillerson to spell out the precise size of each holding; rather, each stock, bond or other instrument was described with various ranges. In the case of his Shell, Chevron and Total holdings, each was valued at between $15,001 and $50,000, which means the combined value did not exceed $150,000.
Notably, Tillerson does not own any stock in BP, a competitor whose practices he openly criticised after the 2010 Deepwater Horizon catastrophe as a "dramatic departure" from industry safety norms.
Other holdings
Other energy-industry holdings in Tillerson’s accounts include Houston-based oil refiner Phillips 66 and China Petroleum & Chemicals, known as Sinopec, according to the filing. He also owns interests in Schlumberger, the world’s largest oilfield-services provider, and General Electric, which sells equipment to crude drillers.
"If you are CEO of a large company, it is hard to hold a large investment portfolio without holding some suppliers or customers," said Erik Gordon of the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business. "You disclose the holdings to the board of directors and divest anything the board thinks is inappropriate."
Outside the energy arena in which Tillerson spent the last 41 years as an Exxon employee, the 64-year-old Texan also holds interests in Caterpillar and Deere, as well as municipal bonds from Texas towns such as Bastrop and Grapevine. His Caterpillar and Deere stakes are valued at as much as $100,000 apiece, while his Apple holding is worth as much as $300,000.
Bloomberg
