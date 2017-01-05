World / Americas

McCain calls Russia’s hacking an ‘unprecedented attack’ on US

The hacking hearing highlights a divide between Trump and foreign policy hawks and follows the president-elect’s apparent mocking of the intelligence community

05 January 2017 - 21:00 PM Agency Staff
Senator John McCain, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, arrives at a hearing on foreign cyber threats, in Washington, DC, the US, on Thursday. Picture: BLOOMBERG/Andrew Harrer
Washington — Top US intelligence officials stood firm in their conclusion that Russia’s most senior officials authorised data theft and disclosures during the 2016 election campaign and pushed back against public criticism of their work by president-elect Donald Trump.

Director of National Intelligence James Clapper told the Senate Armed Service Committee on Thursday that the intelligence community’s confidence in its findings is now "very high" and that the nation’s spy agencies are "even more resolute" in their conclusion about Russian involvement than when they first publicly weighed in on the issue October 7.

Asked to respond to public questioning by Trump of the intelligence community’s conclusions, Clapper said "there is a difference between scepticism and disparagement. Public trust and confidence in the intelligence community is crucial."

Without citing Trump, Clapper added that he has heard concerns from his foreign counterparts about the perceived belittling of the US intelligence community.

Clapper spoke alongside Undersecretary of Defence for Intelligence Marcel Lettre and National Security Agency director Adm Michael Rogers.

The hearing — called by Republican senator John McCain — highlights a divide between Trump and some of his party’s most influential foreign policy hawks in Congress. The president-elect has repeatedly praised Russian President Vladimir Putin, while McCain and other legislators have said Russia, which has repeatedly denied the hacking accusations, should be punished with stiffer sanctions.

The hearing comes one day before Clapper, along with CIA Director John Brennan and FBI director James Comey, are scheduled to brief Trump on the Russian hacks

In a series of tweets starting January 3, Trump called an alleged delay in his briefing on the Russian hacks "very strange" and went on to quote an interview with fugitive WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who said on a Fox News opinion show this week that "a 14-year-old" could be responsible for computer breaches of Democratic Party offices last year. "Also said Russians did not give him the info!" Trump added in his posts.

Impact on Morale

Clapper and Rogers both said Assange had put US lives in danger by publishing classified material on WikiLeaks in the past and should not be a credible source on the hacking issue. The intelligence community does not have a "whole lot of respect for him", Clapper said. Asked if Trump’s comments are hurting morale among intelligence officers, Clapper said: "I hardly think it helps."

Trump pushed back ahead of the hearing, saying on Twitter that "The dishonest media likes saying that I am in Agreement with Julian Assange — wrong. I simply state what he states, it is for the people ... to make up their own minds as to the truth. The media lies to make it look like I am against ‘Intelligence’ when in fact I am a big fan!"

Asked by Republican senator Lindsey Graham if he was ready to be challenged by Trump at the Friday briefing, Clapper said "absolutely", and that he welcomed it.

At the start of the hearing, McCain, the committee’s chairman, called Russia’s hacking an "unprecedented attack" on US democracy. Alluding to criticism of the hacking accusations by Trump, the Arizona Republican said the goal isn’t to question the outcome of the presidential election, but he said "every American should be alarmed" by Russia’s attack.

‘Major Threat

In prepared remarks, the intelligence officials said Moscow "poses a major threat" to US government, military, diplomatic, commercial and critical infrastructure networks. They also said Russia has developed a "highly advanced offensive cyber programme".

"Looking forward, Russian cyber operations will likely target the US to gather intelligence, support Russian decision-making, conduct influence operations to support Russian military and political objectives, and prepare the cyber environment for future contingencies," their statement said.

Vladimir Putin. Picture: REUTERS/ALEXEI NIKOLSKY
Clapper told the Senate panel that intelligence officials plan to brief Congress behind closed doors and release an unclassified version of their review to the public early next week. Although there are some sensitive sources and methods, he said he intends to "push the envelope as much as I can", he said.

"The public should know as much as possible," said Clapper, who described himself as apolitical. "We’ll be as forthcoming as we can."

‘Aggressive’ Posture

In recent years, the intelligence officials said in their statement, the Kremlin has assumed a more "aggressive cyber posture", targeting government organisations, critical infrastructure, think tanks, universities, political organisations and corporations, often using phishing campaigns that give attackers access to computer networks. In some cases, Russian intelligence actors have "masqueraded as third parties" with false online identities to confuse the source of the hacking, they said.

Yet the officials also emphasised that Russian hacking did not change the vote count that made Trump president.

The intelligence community and US Cyber Command continue "hardening" internal US government systems, the officials said. Still, as of late 2016, more than 30 nations are developing offensive cyber attack capabilities, the officials said in the statement.

Other countries they named as cyber threats include China, Iran and North Korea. Terrorist groups are also using the internet to collect intelligence and incite action, such as Islamic State continuing to "seek opportunities to target and release sensitive information" about US citizens.

Deterring Attacks

Responding to McCain’s questions about how to prevent hacking by foreign governments, the intelligence chiefs said deterring cyberattacks is more complicated than traditional military deterrence, partly because the response by adversaries is less predictable.

McCain said the government’s current case-by-case response to hacking attacks "isn’t a strategy" for effective deterrence.

Hackers continue to break into US defence industry and commercial enterprises to obtain scientific, technical and business information, Clapper and his colleagues said. "Adversaries are likely to further explore cyber-enabled psychological operations and may look to steal or manipulate data to gain strategic advantage or undermine confidence," they said.

Bloomberg

