Judge cuts generous damages award in artificial hip case

Delaware — Johnson & Johnson (J&J) won a ruling cutting almost in half a $1.04bn jury award to patients who accused the company of hiding defects in its Pinnacle artificial hips that had to be surgically removed.

A judge on Tuesday left in place a jury’s finding that officials of J&J and its DePuy unit failed properly to warn doctors and patients about the artificial hips’ flaws.

But US District Judge Ed Kinkeade found the panel’s punitive damage awards to six patients were excessive and should be reduced. "Constitutional considerations limit the amount a plaintiff may recover in punitive damages," the Dallas judge said in the ruling.

The cut wiped out about $500m in damages against J&J and DePuy over the company’s mishandling of the hip implants, said Mark Lanier, a lawyer for the patients who sued.

J&J still faces almost 9,000 lawsuits accusing the company of illegally marketing the flawed metal-on-metal hips. J&J stopped selling the devices in 2013 after the US Food and Drug Administration toughened its regulations on artificial hips.

"The company can move forward in seeking appellate review of the legal errors with the trial," John Beisner, a lawyer for J&J and DePuy, said.

J&J won the first Pinnacle hip case to go to trial in October 2014 after a jury rejected a Montana woman’s claims that the devices were defective and gave her metal poisoning.

In March 2016, a Dallas jury ordered J&J to pay $502m to a group of five patients who accused the company of hiding defects in the hips. A judge cut that verdict in July to

about $150m.

The December verdict against J&J and DePuy was the third-largest overall jury award of 2016 while the punitive award in the case was the largest against a company in 2016, according to Bloomberg data.

The US Supreme Court has said such bad-conduct awards must be proportional to compensatory damage verdicts that underlie them and has limited punitive verdicts to 10 times a plaintiff’s actual damages.

In his ruling, Kinkeade reduced the jury’s punitive awards to about nine times the actual damages suffered by the six hip plaintiffs, Lanier said. The plaintiffs would appeal, he added.

Bloomberg