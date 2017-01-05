Donald Trump looks set to inherit a good run of jobs growth from Obama

Washington — President Barack Obama is poised to hand off the best run of jobs growth since the 1990s to Donald Trump. But keeping this up, let alone taking it up another notch, will be tough.

The economy added 180,000 workers last month after 178,000 in November, according to the median estimate of economists surveyed by Bloomberg ahead of Friday’s report from the Labour Department.

That would bring 2016’s advance to almost 2.2-million, the sixth successive year of jobs gains topping 2-million and the longest such streak since 1999, when Bill Clinton was president.

With the jobless rate falling to a nine-year low in November, the labour market is at or near the Federal Reserve’s maximum-employment objective, and may still strengthen somewhat, policy makers said at their December meeting.

While there is scope to get more Americans back in the jobs market, worker shortages may become frequent, and employers will probably need to give bigger pay increases. So 2017 may be the year when wages visibly take off while hiring cools, albeit to a still-decent pace.

"The labour market continues to tighten and the supply of available labour continues to dwindle," said Stephen Stanley, chief economist at New York-based Amherst Pierpont Securities. "It’s going to be increasingly difficult for firms to find workers."

A tight labour market raises the bar for Trump to make good on his campaign promise to create 25-million jobs in a decade, or 2.5-million extra positions a year.

That’s well above the 1.98-million total analysts expect for 2017, based on forecasts of monthly payrolls slowing to an average 165,000 this year. They see hiring softening further in 2018. Yet Trump’s goal means hiring would have to ramp up instead, to about 208,000 a month.