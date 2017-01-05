Amazon deliveries for vendors double

New York — Amazon.com shipped 50% more items in the 2016 holiday season than in 2015 for third-party vendors and doubled the amount for 2016 overall, the retail giant said on Wednesday.

The news offers new data points for investors who are hoping Amazon will post a profit for the fourth quarter.

Seattle-based Amazon, known for its roller-coaster results in years past, has forecast operating income would range from nothing to $1.25bn.

Amazon, the largest online retailer, has said the 2016 holiday was its best shopping season. However, high spending on warehouses and video production are expected to drag on profits.

More sellers are paying the company to store, pack and ship their goods through the Fulfillment by Amazon service.

Amazon, a spokesman said, had more than doubled the items it delivered for other sellers in 2016 from the previous year to exceed 2-billion.

Active sellers using the fulfillment service rose more than 70% in the year, Amazon said on Wednesday. It did not specify the total number of vendors.