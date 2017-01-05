PROFITABLE HOLIDAY SEASON
Amazon deliveries for vendors double
New York — Amazon.com shipped 50% more items in the 2016 holiday season than in 2015 for third-party vendors and doubled the amount for 2016 overall, the retail giant said on Wednesday.
The news offers new data points for investors who are hoping Amazon will post a profit for the fourth quarter.
Seattle-based Amazon, known for its roller-coaster results in years past, has forecast operating income would range from nothing to $1.25bn.
Amazon, the largest online retailer, has said the 2016 holiday was its best shopping season. However, high spending on warehouses and video production are expected to drag on profits.
More sellers are paying the company to store, pack and ship their goods through the Fulfillment by Amazon service.
Amazon, a spokesman said, had more than doubled the items it delivered for other sellers in 2016 from the previous year to exceed 2-billion.
Active sellers using the fulfillment service rose more than 70% in the year, Amazon said on Wednesday. It did not specify the total number of vendors.
Third-party sales had been "record-breaking" in 2016, Peter Faricy, vice-president for Amazon Marketplace, said. Amazon takes a cut of the proceeds.
Amazon would be likely to top its profit-margin guidance for the fourth quarter, Morningstar analyst RJ Hottovy said in a research note. Price competition seemed subdued in December and Amazon had avoided delivery bottlenecks it had experienced in 2015, he said.
Cyber Monday, a shopping spree four days after Thanksgiving, is another indicator. Shoppers ordered more than 28-million items from third-party sellers, against 23-million items on Cyber Monday in 2015.
Amazon is building its own fleet of aircraft to handle the rise in orders and to supplement shipping that it contracts out to companies such as FedEx and United Parcel Service.
Data reviewed by Reuters show that Amazon has loaded these aircraft with big but lightweight boxes, helping it dodge fees from cargo carriers increasingly basing price on volume rather than weight.
The company does not disclose the revenue it generates from its fulfillment service.
CEO Jeff Bezos has said that close to 50% of the units purchased on Amazon come from third-party vendors.
Reuters
Please login or register to comment.