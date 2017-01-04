Trump to nominate Wall Street lawyer Clayton to lead US SEC

Washington — US president-elect Donald Trump said on Wednesday he intended to nominate Walter Clayton, an attorney who advises clients on major Wall Street deals, to lead the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Clayton is a partner in the New York office of law firm Sullivan & Cromwell who specialises in advising clients on public and private mergers and acquisitions and capital-raising efforts. He also helps companies navigate regulatory and enforcement actions, including a number of cases that involved mortgage securities.

He has worked for high-profile clients, including the initial public offerings of Alibaba Group Holding Company and Oaktree Capital Group.

During the height of the 2008 financial crisis, Clayton also worked on major deals involving big banks, including Barclays Capital’s acquisition of Lehman Brothers’ assets, the sale of Bear Stearns to JP Morgan Chase, and the US Treasury Department’s capital investment in Goldman Sachs, according to his law firm’s website.