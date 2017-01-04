Fed policy makers expect higher rates as Trump’s tax cuts boost growth

Washington — Almost all Federal Reserve policy makers thought the economy could grow more quickly because of fiscal stimulus under the Trump administration and many were eyeing faster interest rate increases, minutes from the central bank’s December meeting showed.

The minutes, released on Wednesday, showed how broadly views within the Fed are shifting in response to US president-elect Donald Trump’s promises of tax cuts, infrastructure spending and deregulation.

Policy makers were clear that the outlook for those policies remained uncertain, but they could, if implemented, stoke higher inflation which would lead the central bank to raise borrowing costs more aggressively.

"About half of the participants incorporated an assumption of more expansionary fiscal policy in their forecasts," according to the minutes from the December 13-14 meeting, referring to the 17 policy makers who participated.

"Almost all also indicated that the upside risks to their forecasts for economic growth had increased," the minutes stated.

The central bank’s policy-setting committee unanimously raised interest rates last month by a quarter of a point and policymakers signalled a faster pace of rate increases in 2017 than previously expected. That was seen as the Fed’s first reaction to Trump’s victory in the November 8 election.

But the minutes showed policy makers might signal an even more aggressive path of rate increases if inflationary pressures rose. Trump campaigned on promises to double America’s pace of economic growth and "rebuild" the country’s infrastructure.

"This is a slightly hawkish set of minutes," said Paul Ashworth, an economist at Capital Economics in Toronto.

‘Considerable Uncertainty’

Fed policy maker projections released last month pointed to a labour market heating up to just a little stronger than its longer-run normal level.

The minutes, however, showed "many participants judged that the risk of a sizable undershooting of the longer-run normal unemployment rate had increased somewhat and that the committee might need to raise the federal funds rate more quickly".

At the same time, Fed policy makers "emphasised their considerable uncertainty" about future economic policy changes.

Trump will take office on January 20 and has yet to outline in detail his economic policy plans.

Reuters