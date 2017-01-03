Trump threatens General Motors with border tax on cars made in Mexico

World / Americas

Washington — US president-elect Donald Trump blasted General Motors on Tuesday, threatening to impose a "big border tax" on it for making some of its Chevrolet Cruze cars in Mexico.

This came on the day he picked a Reagan-era protectionist as his trade envoy.

"General Motors is sending Mexican-made model of Chevy Cruze to US car dealers-tax free across border. Make in USA. or pay big border tax!" Trump tweeted on his preferred communication platform.

GM’s share price fell about 1% in premarket trade after Trump’s tweet. GM representatives could not be reached immediately for comment.

In November, GM said it planned in early 2017 to lay off 2,000 employees at two US car plants, including one in Lordstown, Ohio, where it builds the compact Chevrolet Cruze.

GM had planned to build the Cruze hatchback in Mexico while continuing to build the Cruze sedan in Ohio, supplier sources said.

The shift is part of a larger trend among Detroit’s Big Three car makers to produce more small cars for the North American market in Mexico in a bid to cut labour costs, while using higher-paid US workers to build more profitable trucks, sport utility vehicles and luxury cars.

Trump vowed on the campaign trail to impose a 35% import duty on cars produced in Mexico and also to tear up the North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump announced his nomination of lawyer Robert Lighthizer as US trade representative, saying he "will do an amazing job helping turn around the failed trade policies which have robbed so many Americans of prosperity".

Reuters, AFP

