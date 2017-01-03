Republicans vote to weaken independent ethics committee

Kellyanne Conway, a top adviser to the president-elect, said on Tuesday she had not discussed the vote with Trump, who used the anti-corruption slogan on the campaign trail yet has been silent so far on the House measure. But she said it could be compatible with his rhetoric.

"One thing they’re trying to curb is the abuse of the process," Conway said on MSNBC, adding that much depends on the new ethics office that will be created. She said that constituents’ concerns could still be addressed.

The vote prompted protests from government watchdog groups, including those who had pushed for creation of the ethics office in 2008. Those groups had said at the time the Ethics Committee was not diligent enough in policing and punishing member wrongdoing on its own.

Preliminary Reviews

The idea behind the ethics office was that an independent office could provide preliminary, independent reviews of ethics accusations against members of Congress and make recommendations about whether further investigation by the Ethics Committee was necessary.

"The (ethics office) is one of the outstanding ethics accomplishments of the House of Representatives, and it has played a critical role in seeing that the congressional ethics process is no longer viewed as merely a means to sweep problems under the rug," said Norman Eisen and Richard Painter, the chairman and vice chairman of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington.

"If the 115th Congress begins with rules amendments undermining the office, it is setting itself up to be dogged by scandals and ethics issues for years and is returning the House to dark days when ethics violations were rampant and far too often tolerated."

But the office has its detractors, including legislators and staffers on both sides of the aisle who claimed they have been unfairly treated. And there have been public turf wars with the Ethics Committee itself.

"There’s been numerous examples, and we heard some of them in there today, of members who have falsely been accused by this group who had to spend a fortune to have their good name restored," said Representative Hal Rogers, who said he supported the measure. "I think there has been an abuse."

Some representatives had complained of press leaks allegedly by ethics office officials during investigations.

Some House Republicans, including Representative Dennis Ross, said there had been some concerns raised during the closed-door meeting on Monday night of the optics of placing new limitations on a government watchdog days before Trump takes office. But he said the majority of the Republicans felt it was time to fix problems with the ethics office.

Leaders Opposed

House Speaker Paul Ryan and Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy were among those who argued against the amendment, according to a legislator in the room who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Ryan’s office had no immediate comment on the rule changes.

On Tuesday morning, McCarthy confirmed he had opposed the approval of the amendment but said he would vote for the rules package that contained it.

"It’s not what all the headlines were saying," McCarthy said on MSNBC. "The reforms do not change the entity."

He said the changes had earlier had bipartisan support to make investigations more fair.

"One thing we firmly believe in America is due process," he added. "People have a right to defend themselves if they’re being accused of something."

Bloomberg