Donald Trump tweet reignites the Boeing vs Lockheed dogfight

Washington — President-elect Donald Trump has upended years of Pentagon procurement planning with a tweet saying he has asked Boeing to price an upgrade of its F-18 Super Hornet jet that may replace Lockheed Martin’s F-35, the priciest US weapon system to date.

"Based on the tremendous cost and cost overruns of the Lockheed Martin F-35, I have asked Boeing to price-out a comparable F-18 Super Hornet!" Trump tweeted on Thursday.

But that may not be possible. Lockheed’s $379bn F-35 Joint Strike Fighter is intended to be the mainstay of the US Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps, replacing older planes, including early models of Boeing’s F-18. Advanced development of the F-35 started in 2001, and Lockheed plans to build more than 3,000 of the aircraft for the US and allied forces, a project that will create tens of thousands of jobs at factories in the US and abroad.

In his trademark, 140-characters-or-less style, Trump did more than pit two iconic US groups against each other: he sidelined decades of policy and practice in how the government spends billions of dollars annually on military hardware.

Bizarre comments

By plunging himself personally into the complex arena of government contracting, Trump appeared to be short-circuiting the required rigorous decision-making process on the Pentagon’s needs, the effort to create a level playing field, reviews by experts on defence policy and military hardware and congressional oversight.

Trump’s comments were "bizarre," Richard Aboulafia, a military aircraft analyst with the Teal Group, said in an e-mail. "The Navy remains the only US customer for the Super Hornet while the Marines are completely dependent on F-35Bs and the Air Force is sticking with the F-35A," he said. "Trump’s tweet is both late to the game and completely irrelevant."

The exact impact of Trump’s tweet wasn’t immediately clear. The US Defence Department has scaled back purchases of the F/A-18E/F model, which lacks stealth and other hi-tech capabilities of the F-35, and would require extensive design changes to be comparable to the newer plane. The Pentagon had requested just two F-18 Super Hornets for the fiscal year that began in October, though Congress has indicated in spending bills that it would like to buy at least 12 more.

Trump also did not give enough information to assess what role he wanted Boeing bid to play in controlling "out-of-control" costs. If carried out into a actual acquisition programme that survived court challenges and opposition from the congressional delegation from Texas, where much of the jet is assembled, the move would accomplish for Boeing what it could not achieve in a head-to-head competition: win a piece of the joint strike fighter programme it lost to Lockheed Martin in the 2001 selection.

Military justification

Trump’s tweet notwithstanding, there were clear military reasons for the Pentagon to go with the F-35.

The Air Force, which plans to buy 1,763 of the F-35A model jets, would not fly Boeing’s minimally stealthy "fourth-generation" Super Hornet, which is designed for aircraft-carrier operations.

The Marines decided against buying the Super Hornet "and instead waited for the F-35B, in part because the F/A-18E/F" is a conventional takeoff aircraft and the corps "prefers aircraft capable of vertical operations", said the Congressional Research Service in a July report.

Escort Aircraft

Loren Thompson, a defence analyst with the Lexington Institute who has followed the programme since Lockheed Martin beat Boeing in the winner-take-all contract, said: "Mr. Trump needs to understand all the costs of substituting one plane for the other."

Super Hornets "require escort aircraft to compensate for their lack of stealth" and capability to gather, fuse and distribute data from weapons sensors, he said. Even the Navy’s initial doubts about the aircraft-carrier version of the F-35 "disappeared after a series of very successful sea trials for the new fighter."

Thompson said the Navy’s current plan was to rely on the F-35 in the opening days of a conflict "because it is invisible to enemy radar, and then shift over to use of Super Hornets".

In a note to clients, Byron Callan, a defence analyst with Capital Alpha Partners, said: "Boeing offered a stealthier version of the F/A-18 in 2013 that did not gain traction with the Navy or other customers. The F/A-18 could not be used on Navy amphibious ships, whereas the F-35B can." Since the Air Force does not operate F/A-18s "there would be costs to integrate that type into its inventory".

Lockheed’s share price fell 2% after Trump’s tweet in after-hours trading, while Boeing’s rose 0.5%.

In an e-mailed statement, Boeing spokesman Todd Blecher said: "We have committed to working with the president elect and his administration to provide the best capability, deliverability and affordability across all Boeing products and services to meet our national security needs."

Trump’s repeated frustrations with the F-35’s costs have been echoed by others. The F-35 programme has had $81bn in obligations for the past 10 fiscal years. Yet it has also had repeated challenges, with defence officials saying recently it would need up to $500m extra to finish its development phase.

Wing weaknesses

From inadequate wing strength in some models to delays in live-fire testing of the jet’s gun system for attacking ground targets and enemy jets in dogfights, the F-35’s travails have provoked outrage on Capitol Hill. But with few, if any, alternatives to the jet’s technological prowess, the programme continues. Lockheed last month received a $1.28bn Pentagon down payment to continue production of the jet while negotiations continue on a contract valued at up to $7.19bn for 90 aircraft, the biggest order yet.

In a sign of how spread out the F-35 programme is, that latest down payment will fund work on the F-35 in Fort Worth, Texas; El Segundo, California; Orlando, Florida; Nashua, New Hampshire, Baltimore; Nagoya, Japan and Warton in the UK, according to the Pentagon.

While the development and sale of the F-35 is an international effort, some US allies have backed out of the programme, at least for now. Canada recently announced it would seek to buy F-18s to upgrade its fighter fleet, six years after former prime minister Stephen Harper said the country would buy 65 F-35s and begin deploying them by 2019. Now, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government wants to wait before it commits to the latest-generation fighters, using current inventory and the F-18s well into the 2020s.

Mar-a-Lago

In the US, fiscal 2017 defence authorisation would allow an additional $9.9bn for the F-35 this fiscal year. The total includes $3.3bn in funding for the Navy and Marine Corps versions and modifications, and $4.8bn for the Air Force F-35 variant and modifications.

Trump summoned chief executives of both companies to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Wednesday, as well a group of top Pentagon officials, to discuss the costs of the F-35 programme and also Boeing’s proposed replacement for Air Force One, the presidential aircraft. Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg said he told Trump the new Air Force One would be built for less than $4bn, less than what Trump said the plane would cost.

Lockheed CEO Marillyn Hewson said after the meeting she had told Trump her group would continue efforts to reduce the F-35’s costs. She didn’t announce any new promises. Asked about Trump’s latest missive, Lockheed spokesman William Phelps said the group had no comment.

Bloomberg